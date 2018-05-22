Oswego Speedway’s 68th Annual Opening Day this Saturday, May 26

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 21, 2018) – Following what has seemed to be one of the longest winters in recent memory, Oswego Speedway will finally be back in action this Saturday May 26 for the track’s 68th annual season opener presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Oswego.

Racing activity for the day will see pit gates open at 11:30am, grandstand gates opening at 1:30pm with the start of hot laps, group time trials taking place at 3:15pm and heat racing going green with an early start of 4pm.

The evening’s unique racing card will present the first ever running of the Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds plus the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank SBS.

Duel features for the Supers plus the Small Block main event will make for over 130 laps of action on Saturday evening plus preliminary qualifiers for each division.

To allow teams to switch over for the second Twin 50, Supermodifed heats will get the green flag first at 4pm, followed by SBS heats, consi events if necessary, the first Twin 50, SBS 35, and the second Twin 50.

Tickets remain available for one of the most action packed events on Oswego Speedway’s 2018 schedule. To order, please call the box office at (315)-342-0646.

Race night sponsor Holiday Inn Express of Oswego, located at 140 E. 13th Street just off of State Route 104 is within walking distance of Oswego Speedway and is in close proximity to all major travel routes, sitting just 35 miles north of the city of Syracuse.

Both corporate and leisure travelers will find Holiday Inn Express & Suites well suited for any needs they may have. Guests can enjoy a heated pool area, fitness center, 24 hour business center, a free Smart Start Hot Continental Breakfast, as well as a large meeting space available to accommodate guests for gatherings and business meetings.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites is a standout in the area, offering access to a flourishing city while providing guests with all they need for a great getaway or work environment.

To learn more about the Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego call (315) 207-0100, e-mail sales@hieoswego.com, or visit www.hiexpress.com and search Oswego, NY.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/holidayinnoswego.

