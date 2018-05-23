POWRi West Midgets Soar into Airport Raceway for Midget Roundup

From Lonnie Wheatley

TULSA, Okla. (May 22, 2018) – A Memorial Day weekend double is on tap for the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA as the series takes to Garden City, Kansas’ Airport Raceway for this weekend’s “Midget Roundup”.

The POWRi West Midget ranks will take on the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (RMMRA) in the TBJ Promotions event atop the racy, 1/5-mile clay oval with the Saturday portion offering up a $1,200 winner’s share and then Sunday’s finale paying $2,000 to the winner.

Springfield, Missouri’s Kory Schudy leads the way into the weekend after posting his first win of the year in the series most recent event at Tulsa’s Port City Raceway on May 12. With the triumph, Schudy became the series sixth different winner of the season through seven events thus far.

Schudy reigns as a defending champion of the Airport Raceway “Midget Roundup”, besting a stellar field of 40 Midgets in last year’s finale after Oklahoma’s Matt Moore topped the opening round.

Schudy holds a 490-point edge over Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh with Sand Springs, Oklahoma’s Hank Davis and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Hannah Adair next on the point charts with Illinois shoe Zach Daum rounding out the early top five.

Red Dirt Raceway winner Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK) goes into the weekend sixth in points with defending series champion Grady Chandler (Edmond, OK), Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO), Brendon Wiseley (Sand Springs, OK) and Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL) also among the top ten.

Along with Schudy and McCarthy, other 2018 POWRi West winners thus far include Jonathan Beason, Logan Seavey, Tanner Carrick and Christopher Bell, who swept the season-opening double in Oklahoma City.

It will mark the first round of competition for Colorado’s RMMRA ranks after last weekend’s scheduled season opener fell victim to rain.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer and A1 Machine.

Contingency sponsors include Smith Ti (Heat One), Keizer Wheels (Heat Two), Saldana Products (Heat Three), Rod End Supply (Heat Four), Pyrotech (Heat Five), BOSS Performance (High Point Driver), MPI “Official Steering Wheel” of POWRi West, Esslinger Engineering Performance Award (top-finishing Esslinger entry), and the MyChron Tom/AIM bonus of $300 (1st), $150 (2nd) and $50.

Racing action at Airport Raceway gets under way at 7:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Garden City, Kansas’ Airport Raceway is located 8.8 miles east of U.S. 83 on U.S. 50.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA is slated for 29 nights of competition at 13 different tracks throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The POWRi West Sooner Series consists of the dozen events in the state of Oklahoma.

More information regarding the POWRi West Midget League is available at http://www.powri.com/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PowRiWest/.