Sprint Car Maynia II This Weekend at 81 Speedway

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (May 22, 2018) – A sprint car fans dream will once again become reality this coming Sunday night as “Sprint Car Maynia II” is set for 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas with four different race series partaking in three different race shows for your Memorial Day holiday weekend excitement.

The headliner of “Sprint Car Maynia II” will be the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products Sprint Car Series taking on the Texas-based Sprint Car Bandits in a battle of the 360-ci injected sprints.

The two series met back on April 28 at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore and it was NCRA touring regular Danny Jennings of Norman, Oklahoma picking up the exciting victory after holding off several race-long challenges by former two-time series champion Jeremy Campbell of Wichita.

Last year’s inaugural “Sprint Car Maynia” champion Joe Wood, Jr. of Oklahoma City got the best of Jennings and pocketed his first career series victory against a field of thirty cars. Wood is expected to compete again in this year’s version. This event will pay $2000 to win with all drivers making the twenty-car feature finale taking home $200. All non-qualifiers will receive $100 and there is an $15 entry due at time of draw.

Prelude to “Maynia” will take place on Saturday night as both the NCRA and NCRA Sprint Car Bandits will also be in competition in another complete show that will also pay $2000 to win and $200 to start with all non-qualifiers earning $100. This will make it a weekend double-header for both tours with plenty of racing action for both fans and drivers.

Also in competition on Sunday night’s “Sprint Car Maynia II” race card will be the Oklahoma-based Oil Capital Racing Series 360-ci two barrel sprint series. Last year series brought in twenty-five race teams and when the checkered flag flew it was Pryor, Oklahoma’s Jamie Passmore picking up the victory. It is unknown, as we go to press, if he will partake in this event. The OCRS feature will pay $1500 to win.

Not to be left out, the Kansas-based United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci IMCA RaceSaver touring regulars will also be in action for the second year in a row. Last year close to forty drivers from three states competed and it was Moore, Oklahoma’s Chris Kelly picking up the victory. He is also expected to defend his feature victory from last year and the $1000 paycheck that will be awarded to that night’s series feature winner.

A total of 93 race teams from four different states competed in the inaugural “Sprint Car Maynia” last year.

Gates will open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Sunday night grandstand admission is $25 for adults ages twelve and up while children ages six through eleven are $10.

81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then .7 mile west on 77th St. in Park City. For more race and ticket information contact the 81 Speedway office (316) 755-1781.

81 Speedway track information can be found on their official website www.race81speedway.com and their facebook page: Race 81 Speedway.

Information on the NCRA can be found on their official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. All other questions can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.