Photo Gallery: 2018 Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship CJ Leary (#30) and Robert Ballou (#12). (Jim Denhamer photo) Levi Jones playing catch with some young fans in the infield at Terre Haute. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Chase Stockon (#32). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon (#99) racing with Kevin Thomas Jr. (#69). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brandon Morin (#98) and Robert Ballou (#12). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) CJ Leary (#30) and Robert Ballou (#12). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney with his team in victory lane at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Jim Denhamer photo) The top three finishers from the 2018 Tony Hulman Classic; Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo)