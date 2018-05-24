Photo Gallery: Top 15 Qualifiers for the 2018 Pay Less Little 500 Anderson Speedway, Little 500, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery 2 - Aaron Pierce. (Bill Miller photo) 1 – Davey Hamilton Jr. (Bill Miller photo) 2 – Aaron Pierce. (Bill Miller photo) 3 – Bobby Santos. (Bill Miller photo) 4 – Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) 5 – Jacob Wilson. (Bill Miller photo) 6 – Chris Neuenschwander. (Bill Miller photo) 7 – JoJo Helberg. (Bill Miller photo) 8 – Jerry Coons Jr. (Bill Miller photo) 9 – Caleb Helms. (Bill Miller photo) 10 – Shane Hollingsworth. (Bill Miller photo) 11 – Scotty Hampton. (Bill Miller photo) 12 – Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) 13 – Brian Gerster. (Bill Miller photo) 14 – Tyler Roahrig. (Bill Miller photo) 15 – Kyle O’Gara. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Davey Hamilton Jr. Wins Pole for the 2018 Little 500 Caleb Armstrong Claims Second Pole at the Little 500 Photo Gallery: 68th Annual Pay Less Little 500 Photo Gallery: Qualifying at Anderson Speedway Photo Gallery: Pole qualifications at the Pay Less Little 500 Anderson SpeedwayLittle 500Photo Gallery