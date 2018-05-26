Photo Gallery: All Star Circuit of Champions at Attica Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Jac Haudenschild (#3) and Chad Kemenah (#10H). (Dan McFarland photo) Cale Thomas. (Dan McFardland photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (Dan McFarland photo) Dominic Scelzi. (Dan McFardland photo) Parker Price-Miller. (Dan McFardland photo) Carl Bowser (#98) and Shawn Valenti (#7). (Dan McFarland photo) Ryan Ruhl. (SprintFun photo) Jac Haudenschild (#3) and Chad Kemenah (#10H). (Dan McFarland photo) Cale Thomas. (SprintFun photo) Travis Philo. (SprintFun photo) (SprintFun photo) Parade lap. (SprintFun photo) Joey Saldana (#26) and Cale Thomas (#91). (SprintFun photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#71) and Paul McMahan (#13). (SprintFun photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Dave Blaney (#70). (SprintFun photo) Craig Mintz (#11N), Byron Reed (#5R), and Giovanni Scelzi (#71). (SprintFun photo) Tim Shaffer (#49) and Cap Henry (#4). (SprintFun photo) Cale Thomas (#91) and Joey Saldana (#26). (SprintFun photo) Lee Jacobs (#81) and Carson Macedo (#3G). (SprintFun photo) Cale Thomas. (SprintFun photo) Related Stories: Cale Thomas Scores First Career All Star Victory at Attica The Wild Child Holds Off Lee Jacobs to Win Thrilling Attica Feature Mintz Wins at Attica Holtgraver Wins 1st All Star Speedweek Night at Attica Blaney Scores Spring Nationals at Attica All Star Circuit of ChampionsAttica Raceway ParkPhoto Gallery