Chappell Wins OCRS Feature at 81 Speedway

Oil Capital Racing Series
81 Speedway
Park City, KS
Sunday May 27, 2018
1. 50Z – Zach Chappell, 2. 5$ – Danny Smith, 3. 20S – Sheldon Barksdale, 4. 8 – Alex Sewell, 5. 2 – Mickey Walker, 6. 5 – Cameron Hagin, 7. 31 – Casey Willis, 8. 5L – Joe Bob Lee, 9. 2W – Whit Gastineau, 10. 76S – Shayla Waddell, 11. 20G – Noah Gass, 12. P78 – Perry Pickard, 13. 88S – Allison Slaton, 14. 22 – David Stephenson, 15. 62 – James Shoun, 16. 22T – Frank Taft, 17. 7D – David Baxter, 18. 78 – James Price, 19. 721 – Brandon Wiseley.