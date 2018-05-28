Taylor Walton Breaks Through With ASCS Warrior at Double X Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (May 27, 2018) – Taking on the Double X Speedway and the Tribute to Jesse and Daniel, Taylor Walton brought the fans to their feet with a run from 12th to first with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

The 75th driver to win with the ASCS Warrior Region, Walton made the race-winning pass at Lap 22 on Jay Russell. The driver of the No. 93 was also the night’s Hard Charger. Jay Russell held on for second with Zach Daum third. Miles Paulus and Randy Martin made the top-five.

Tyler Blank was sixth with Cody Baker seventh. Evan Martin, Nathan Benson, and Ben Brown completed the top-five. In keeping with the Take it to the Tail Challenge, Aidan Roosevans took the challenge and came up to 11th.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps races next on June 8 at U.S. 36 Raceway.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Double X Speedway – California, Mo.]

Sunday, May 27, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Nathan Benson, [2]; 2. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 3. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [4]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, [8]; 5. 75-Tyler Blank, [6]; 6. 49B-Ben Brown, [1]; 7. 93-Taylor Walton, [7]; 8. 65M-T.J. Muths, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Randy Martin, [2]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [3]; 3. 38-Cody Baker, [5]; 4. 1X-Bradlee Ryun, [1]; 5. 4-Evan Martin, [7]; 6. 11-Frank Rogers, [4]; (DNS) 27-Danny Thoman, ; (DNS) 18X-Nathan Ryun,

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 93-Taylor Walton, [12]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [1]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum, [3]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus, [6]; 5. 14-Randy Martin, [2]; 6. 75-Tyler Blank, [7]; 7. 38-Cody Baker, [4]; 8. 4-Evan Martin, [5]; 9. 22-Nathan Benson, [8]; 10. 49B-Ben Brown, [11]; 11. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [16]; 12. 1X-Bradlee Ryun, [10]; 13. 65M-T.J. Muths, [13]; 14. 27-Danny Thoman, [14]; 15. 11-Frank Rogers, [9]; (DNS) 18X-Nathan Ryun, ; (DQ) 1P-Curtis Evans, [15]

***No. 1p of Evans DQ’d for an illegal engine.