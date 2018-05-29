Photo Gallery: All Stars and NRA at Waynesfield Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Media Gallery, National Racing Alliance, Photo Gallery, Waynesfield Raceway Park Joey Saldana (SprintFun photo) Brady Bacon. (SprintFun photo) Butch Schroeder. (SprintFun photo) Randy Hannagan. (SprintFun photo) Brandon Long. (SprintFun photo) Joey Saldana. (SprintFun photo) D.J. Foos. (SprintFun photo) Paul McMahan. (SprintFun photo) Carson Macedo. (SprintFun photo) Ryan Broughton. (SprintFun photo) Dave Blaney. (SprintFun photo) Cale Thomas. (SprintFun photo) Carl Bowser. (SprintFun photo) Jordan Ryan. (SprintFun photo) Tim Shaffer. (SprintFun photo) Cole Duncan. (SprintFun photo) Parker Price-Miller (#4) and Joey Saldana (#26). (SprintFun photo) Cap Henry. (SprintFun photo) Parker-Price Miller. (SprintFun photo) Cale Conley (#7k), Dean Jacobs (#57), and Brandon Spithaler (#22). (SprintFun photo) Brady Bacon (#99) and Dave Blaney (#70). (SprintFun photo) Bryan Nuckles (#59) and Adam Cruea (#83) sideways at Waynesfield Raceway Park. (SprintFun photo) Cory Eliason (#83) and Christopher Bell (#11N). (SprintFun photo) Geovanni Scelzi. (SprintFun photo) Christopher Bell. (SprintFun photo) Devon Dobie. (SprintFun photo) Joey Saldana (SprintFun photo) Paul McMahan (#13) and Parker Price-Miller (#4). (SprintFun photo) Christopher Bell (#11N) and Joey Saldana (#26). (SprintFun photo) Related Stories: Christopher Bell Wins the Inaugural Bob Hampshire Classic Cale Thomas Scores First Career All Star Victory at Attica Wilson Takes Fremont Speedweek Checkers Dale Blaney opens Ohio Speedweek with victory at Attica Dale Blaney wins All Star feature at Plymouth All Star Circuit of ChampionsNational Racing AlliancePhoto Gallerywaynesfield raceway park