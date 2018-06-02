Seth Bergman on Top With ASCS Red River at Red Dirt Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

MEEKER, Okla. (June 1, 2018) – The debut of the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway was a thrilling one with Washington’s Seth Bergman claiming Friday’s $2,000 prize.

Bergman’s seventh career win with the Red River Region, the No. 23 gave chase at the drop of the green as Sean McClelland darted into the lead. Running the low line of the quarter-mile oval, McClelland paced the field the first four laps before Seth overtook the No. 22 on the cushion.

Under some pressure as the leaders worked through traffic, cautions would allow Seth to pull away with the race’s final restart on Lap 23 putting the No. 15h of Sam Hafertepe, Jr. runner-up in the lineup. Not able to advance to the point, Seth’s win is his fourth in ASCS competition in 2018.

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. in second was joined on the podium by Sean McClelland. From ninth, Blake Hahn advanced to fourth with Alex Sewell making the top-five. Fred Mattox, Cameron Hagin, Lance Norick, Ace McCarthy, and Charles McManus completed the top-ten.

American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products continues the weekend run at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla. on Saturday, June 2.

Race Results:

ASCS Red River Region

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, Okla.

Friday, June 1, 2018

Car Count: 19

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell, [1]; 2. 29-Ace McCarthy, [4]; 3. 31-Casey Wills, [2]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox, [7]; 5. 90-Lance Norick, [3]; 6. 5$-Danny Smith, [6]; 7. 79-Tim Kent, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 4. 5H-Cameron Hagin, [2]; 5. 44-Jared Sewell, [4]; 6. 0-Eric Baldaccini, [6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland, [2]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal, [1]; 4. 65L-Nicholas Lucito, [5]; 5. 5M-Charles McManus, [3]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]; 3. 22-Sean McClelland, [1]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, [9]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [7]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox, [4]; 7. 5H-Cameron Hagin, [12]; 8. 90-Lance Norick, [14]; 9. 29-Ace McCarthy, [8]; 10. 5M-Charles McManus, [15]; 11. 5$-Danny Smith, [16]; 12. 9$-Kyle Clark, [3]; 13. 44-Jared Sewell, [13]; 14. 79-Tim Kent, [19]; 15. 15D-Andrew Deal, [10]; 16. 31-Casey Wills, [6]; 17. 65L-Nicholas Lucito, [11]; 18. 0-Eric Baldaccini, [17]; 19. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [18]