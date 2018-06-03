Hafertepe Hits Pay Dirt With ASCS Red River at Tri-State Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

POCOLA, Okla. (June 2, 2018) – Picking up his 15th career win with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. banked $2,000 at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday night.

Sam’s fourth ASCS sanctioned win of the season, the Heidbreder No.15h was joined on the podium by Harli White and Sean McClelland. Making his first ASCS start of the season, Oklahoma’s Zach Chappell was fourth with Blake Hahn fifth.

Layne Himebaugh, Wally Henson, Lance Norick, Fred Mattox, and Michael Bookout made the top-ten.

Up next for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is two nights with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com for Speedweek action at Lawton Speedway on June 13 and Creek County Speedway on June 14.

Race Results:

ASCS Red River Region

Tri-State Speedway – Pocola, Okla.

Saturday, June 2, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 2. 22-Sean McClelland, [2]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [5]; 4. 90-Lance Norick, [4]; 5. 2H-Wally Henson, [6]; 6. 07-Michael Bookout, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]; 2. 17W-Harli White, [1]; 3. 5M-Layne Himebaugh, [4]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox, [3]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [2]; 6. 79-Tim Kent, [6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [1]; 2. 17W-Harli White, [5]; 3. 22-Sean McClelland, [4]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [3]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]; 6. 5M-Layne Himebaugh, [6]; 7. 2H-Wally Henson, [9]; 8. 90-Lance Norick, [7]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [8]; 10. 07-Michael Bookout, [12]; 11. 8-Alex Sewell, [10]; 12. 79-Tim Kent, [11]