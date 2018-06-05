American Sprint Car Series Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek Kicks Off This Weekend

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (June 4, 2018) Business is about to pick up as the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com prepares for the 2018 Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek. Kicking off Friday, June 8 at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, Texas, the series of six events wraps up on Saturday, June 16 at Salina Speedway in Salina, Kan.

A must attend for fans and team alike, here are the details of dates, prices, times, and contact information for each event.

Round 1: West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, Texas

When: Friday, June 8, 2018

Times: Open at 6:30 P.M. Racing at 8:30 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Youth 6-18: $10 Kids five and under free

Pit Pass: $30

Location: 12503 US 87, Lubbock, TX 79423

Phone: (806) 470-4388

Web: http://www.westtexasraceway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/westtexasraceway/

Driver’s Meeting: 7:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

Payout: $4,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 2: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, Texas

When: Saturday, June 9, 2018

Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Youth 5-10: $10 Kids four and under free

Pit Pass: $30

Location: 4101 TX-335 Loop, Amarillo, TX 79118

Phone: (806) 335-3478

Web: http://www.route66motorspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Route-66-Motor-Speedway-480487255326820/

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M.

Muffler: Open

Payout: $4,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 3: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, Texas

When: Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $25 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $10 Kids 12 and under free

Pit Pass: $30

Location: 1711 Lawson Rd. Mesquite, TX 75181

Phone: (972) 222-2421

Web: http://www.devilsbowl.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/DevilsBowl

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 4: Lawton Speedway – Lawton, Okla.

When: Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Seniors, Military, Kids 12-15: $15 Kids 6-12: $2

Pit Pass: $30

Location: 3501 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK 73501

Phone: (580) 355-6417

Web: http://www.lawtonspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LawtonSpeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 5: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, Okla.

When: Thursday, June 14, 2018

Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Seniors and Military: $15 Kids 11-14: $6

Pit Pass: $30 (Kids 10 and under $15)

Location: 18450 West Hwy. 66, Sapulpa, OK 74039

Phone: (918) 247-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777

Web: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/creekcountyspeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 6: Salina Speedway – Salina, Kan.

When: Saturday, June 16, 2018

Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Under 16 FREE (with paid adult)

Pit Pass: $35

Location: 2841 S. Burma Rd. Salina, KS 67401

Phone: (785) 292-9220

Web: http://www.racesalinaspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/salinaspeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M.

Muffler: Open

Payout: $4,000 to win, $400 to start

All information posted is subject to change. Please contact the tracks directly for any questions regarding ticket sales, times, and support classes.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Seth Bergman 1,064; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,064; 3. Wayne Johnson 1,042; 4. Johnny Herrera1,029; 5. Blake Hahn 1,019; 6. Matt Covington 925; 7. Skylar Gee 886; 8. Scott Bogucki 858; 9. Roger Crockett 855; 10. Jamie Ball 845; 11. Robbie Price 811; 12. Harli White; 796; 13. Chris Martin 746; 14. Alex Hill 705; 15. Tony Stewart 642;

2018 ASCS National Tour Wins: Seth Bergman – 2 (4/6 – Texas Motor Speedway; 5/10 – Lakeside Speedway); Roger Crockett – 1 (3/16 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Brady Bacon – 1 (4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (4/27 – Paducah International Raceway); Greg Hodnett – 1 (5/4 – Williams Grove Speedway) ; Blake Heimbach – 1 (5/5 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 1 (5/9 – Humboldt Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/12 – I-30 Speedway);

