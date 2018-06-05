Bonus Money Posted for Friday’s for Wingless Sprints Oklahoma Event

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 5, 2018) — This Friday’s Wingless Sprints Oklahoma race at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. presents an extra challenge for drivers and teams, with a 50-lap main event on tap! Due to the extended feature distance, a number of contributors have stepped forward to enhance the total prize money.

The series wishes to thank the following for their support: Jett Star with Dagwell Dixie Company, Ind., Rick Kohn with Hardwood Innovations, Leon Brownlee with Tri-State Clams of Oklahoma, Jim Carr “In remembrance of his father” #7 “The Flying Dutchman,” and Boyd’s Racing Engines.

Danny Smith of Sand Springs, Okla. takes a 32-point lead over Brett Wilson into Friday’s race. Smith won at Creek County Speedway May 18 and Wilson won at Red Dirt on March 30. Other series winners this year have been Craig Carroll at Creek County April 20 and Cameron Hagin at Red Dirt May 11.

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA POINTS: 1-Danny Smith-550, 2-Brett Wilson-518, 3-Kyle Clark-515, 4-Michael Tyre II-482, 5-Craig Carroll-476, 6-Cameron Hagin-455, 7-Johnny Kent-447, 8-Casey Wills-428, 9-Dillon Laden-399, 10-Grant Wresche-392.