29th Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Banquet a Huge Success

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 5, 2018) – Promoter Steve Beitler of Washington, champion driver Lance Dewease of Pennsylvania, mechanic Scott Gerkin, and media member Bob Mays of Nebraska each took center stage Saturday afternoon, June 2, as they were officially inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame (NSCHoF) in Knoxville. Emcees Dave Argabright and Dr. Pat Sullivan, and a crowd of over 350 guests, enjoyed the three-hour ceremony, which honored the exceptional careers of eight inductees.

The families of deceased inductees Bryan Clauson (parents Diane and Tim, and fiancée Lauren Stewart), “Red” Garnant (son Jon), Emmett J. Malloy (sons Tom and Tim and daughter Evelyn) and Dave Steele (wife Lynn) were also on hand to honor the 2018 class.

National Sprint Car Hall of Famers who were present included Johnny Anderson, Dave Argabright, Allan Brown, Shane Carson, Doug Clark, Ray Lee Goodwin, Shirley Kear Valentine, John Mahoney, Lynn Paxton, Steve Stapp, Pat Sullivan, and Bill Utz.

Also in attendance in the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds were family members of the following NSCHoF inductees: Bobbie Adamson (son Brett Adamson), Bud Carson (son Shane Carson), Russ Garnant (nephew Jon), John Gerber (son Jim Gerber), Kenny Jacobs (daughter Kendra), Jack Miller (nephew Anthony), Elbert “Babe” Stapp (son Steve Stapp), Bob Trostle (wife Dorotha and daughter Judy Trostle), Greg Weld and Kenny Weld (niece Linda), and Chet Wilson (daughter Donna Wilson).

The program was dedicated to the memories of deceased National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees Bill Hill, Bob Kinser, John Singer, and Gil Sonner.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation former board president Jeff Savage of South Dakota was awarded the 2018 President’s Award. This year’s twenty-ninth NSCHoF induction banquet again featured dual large-screen televisions showing photos organized by videographer Kris Krohn. It was also aired LIVE on The Cushion’s Facebook page.

The 30th Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction banquet weekend is scheduled for May 31st and June 1st, 2019.

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com