All Stars Visit Three Tracks in Three Days in New York this Weekend

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 6, 2018) – For the first time in 2018, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will make the trip to New York, setting their aim on a trio of tracks over three days, first making their way to the Finger Lakes where Tony Stewart’s All Stars will kick-off the weekend with a visit to Outlaw Speedway in Dundee on Friday, June 8. The All Stars will visit Outlaw Speedway twice in 2018, once more in mid-September.

The All Star invasion of the Empire State will continue on Saturday, June 9, when the Series ventures to the southwest corner of New York and visits the “New” Stateline Speedway near Jamestown. It has been nearly 48 years since the All Stars last made an appearance at Stateline Speedway with National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Lee Osborne earning the victory. The All Star triumph, accomplished on August 5, 1970, was just one of 17 over the course of Osborne’s illustrious career.

The New York triple-header will come to a close on Sunday, June 10, when the All Star Circuit of Champions travel to the north side of the Finger Lakes for a first-ever visit to Weedsport Speedway. Padding an impressive All Star stat sheet in the Empire State, Weedsport Speedway will become the 14th track in the state of New York to host All Star Circuit of Champions competition.

Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel will lead the weekend charge in New York, now with a 28-point advantage in the All Star driver championship standings over Wooster, Ohio’s Jac Haudenschild. Reutzel, a two-time winner with the All Stars thus far in 2018, is the most recent winner with the Series, leading all but the first two circuits during main event action at Lernerville (Pa.) Speedway on Friday, June 1. The former ASCS national champion owns six top-ten finishes in nine completed point races.

Jac Haudenschild, currently second in the driver title chase, owns one All Star victory this season, as well as a top-ten total matching Reutzel’s during the first nine point-accumulating programs. Haudenschild’s victory was accomplished at Attica Raceway Park in mid-April, earning the Core & Main Spring Nationals victory worth $5,000.

Lemoore, California’s Carson Macedo will enter the New York triple third in the driver championship standings, followed by six-time and defending Series champion, Chad Kemenah, and Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller.

In addition, Series owner, Tony Stewart, will make the journey to New York with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and join the full-timers during competition at Outlaw Speedway, Stateline Speedway, and Weedsport Speedway. Other “outsiders” expected to make the journey to New York for the triple-header include 2017 Central PA Sprint Series champion, Danny Dietrich, and 2017 Port Royal Speedway track champion, Brock Zearfoss.

“I’m really excited for the weekend. I’m proud of our Series and excited to be able to compete against all of these guys,” Tony Stewart added about his upcoming New York trip. “We’ve got some great talent with us this year. I’m hoping I can challenge these guys for a win all weekend.”

Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y., will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 8. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6 p.m. Those seeking more information should visit Outlaw Speedway live on the Web at www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.

Stateline Speedway near Jamestown, N.Y., will open pit gates at noon on Saturday, June 9, but will be swept at 3:30 p.m. so passes can be purchased. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6:10 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Stateline Speedway live on the Web at www.newstatelinespeedway.com.

Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, N.Y., will open pit gates at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 10. A pit sweep will take shape at 3 p.m., followed by the All Star drivers meeting at 5 p.m. All Star hot laps are scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Additional information can be found online at www.weedsportspeedway.com.

2018 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (as of 6/6/2018)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 1186

2. Jac Haudenschild – 1158

3. Carson Macedo – 1130

4. Chad Kemenah – 1128

5. Parker Price-Miller – 1114

6. Dave Blaney – 1110

7. Tim Shaffer – 1014

8. Carl Bowser – 1002

9. Cale Conley – 992

10. Brandon Spithaler – 984