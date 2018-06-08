Storm Postpones Opening Night of Jackson Nationals to Saturday Afternoon

From the World of Outlaws

JACKSON, MN (June 7, 2018) – An evening storm has forced Jackson Motorplex and World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series officials to postpone Thursday’s opening round of the 40th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores.

The three-day spectacle will be kept intact as Thursday’s World of Outlaws program will be held on Saturday afternoon prior to the evening finale, which pays $40,000 to win and $3,000 to start the Feature. The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will not be competing during the Saturday afternoon show.

Times for the Saturday afternoon program will be announced in the near future. Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex and World of Outlaws social media accounts for the latest information.

Tickets for Thursday’s event are good for the Saturday afternoon program.

Friday’s AGCO Jackson Nationals presented by ASI Contracting show is slated to begin with hot laps at 7 p.m.

There will be several community events prior to the action on the track.

The Lions pancake breakfast is both Friday and Saturday morning in the blue building on the fairgrounds. The price is $7 for adults.

AGCO will have an open house on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Intivity Center. Drivers will be signing autographs and there will be a $5 lunch that benefits Jackson Food 4 Kids.

Additionally, MRN’s Winged Nation presented by Minnesota Mafia will be on the Miller Lite stage from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.