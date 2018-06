Drevicki Takes Bedford Sprint After Strada Penalty

BEDFORD, Pa. (June 8, 2018) — Steven Drevicki of Reading, Pa. won Friday night’s 25-lap USAC East Coast Sprint race at Bedford Speedway after Eddie Strada’s car failed post-race technical inspection and he was relegated to 16th and last position. Drevicki was trailed at the checkered flag by Chandler Leiby, Carmen Perigo, Joey Biasi and Mark Bitner. Drevicki becomes the new series point leader going into a July 7 race at New Egypt, N.J.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: June 8, 2018 – Bedford, Pennsylvania – Bedford Speedway – “Wingless Doubleheader”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Joey Biasi (#B1 Biasi), 2. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki), 3. Eddie Strada (#5G Gallagher), 4. Ryan Greth (#4 Lesher), 5. Larry McVay (#83 McVay), 6. Eric Jennings (#32 Neiger/Hamilton), 7. Brian Ricco (#09 Ricco), 8. Tray Hivner (#7 TH Racing). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Carmen Perigo (#21 Stehman), 2. Chandler Leiby (#119 Leiby), 3. Mark Bitner (#15 Bitner), 4. Trevor Kobylarz (#14 Kobylarz), 5. Bill Unglert (#33B Unglert), 6. Ryan Quackenbush (#5Q RQR Racing), 7. Heidi Hedin (#3H Hedin), 8. Bob Garvey (#11x Garvey). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Steven Drevicki, 2. Chandler Leiby, 3. Carmen Perigo, 4. Joey Biasi, 5. Mark Bitner, 6. Ryan Greth, 7. Tray Hivner, 8. Ryan Quackenbush, 9. Heidi Hedin, 10. Brian Ricco), 11. Trevor Kobylarz, 12. Larry McVay, 13. Eric Jennings, 14. Bob Garvey, 15. Bill Unglert, 16. Eddie Strada. NT

——————————————

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-24 Strada, Lap 25 Drevicki.

FRANK’S FINE SWINE & BEEF HARD CHARGER: Tray Hivner

NEW USAC EAST COAST SPRINT POINTS: 1-Drevicki-215, 2-Leiby-203, 3-Biasi-199, 4-Strada-183, 5-Greth-165, 6-Quackenbush-157, 7-Ryan Godown-144, 8-Bitner-136, 9-Perigo-127, 10-McVay-126.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: July 7 – New Egypt (NJ) Speedway – “NPS Paving Night”