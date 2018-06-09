Johnson Wins Friday Feature at the Jackson Nationals

JACKSON, Mn. (June 8, 2018) — Jason Johnson used some daring maneuvers to traverse a very fast Jackson Motorplex to win the AGCO Jackson Nationals feature on Friday with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Following a rain out on Thursday Johnson from Eunice, Louisiana was unphased by the heavy track conditions driving through the field with all four wheels over the cushion during restarts big dive to the bottom of the track between turns three and four to take the lead just past the halfway point. Johnson then drove away from the rest of the field for his first World of Outlaws victory during the 2018 season.
Lynton Jeffrey led the opening five circuits until the second restart of the 30-lap main event when he pulled a wheelie as he hit the gas and allowed Daryn Pittman to drive into the lead. During each of those restart Johnson drove his car with all four wheels over the cushion to drive up to the second spot when Scotty Thiel slowed between turns one and two to bring out the caution flag.
After the restart Johnson stayed with Pittman as they approached the back of the field near the halfway point. Lap 16 Johnson made his move diving to the bottom of the track through turns three and four with a lot of momentum to drive by Pittman for the lead. From there Johnson pulled away as Pittman traded second position with his teammate Brad Sweet with Pittman holding the second spot for good on lap 20.
After briefly closing in on Johnson in traffic on lap 21 Johnson was able to drive away over the final nine laps for the victory. Pittman was second with Sweet, David Gravel, and Brian Brown rounded out the top five.
World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series
Jackson Nationals
Jackson Motorplex
Jackson, MN
Friday June 8, 2018
Qualifying Group A:
1. 2 – Shane Stewart, 12.990
2. 41 – Jason Johnson, 13.038
3. 9 – Daryn Pittman, 13.084
4. 11K – Kraig Kinser, 13.177
5. 15 – Donny Schatz, 13.179
6. 83 – Cory Eliason, 13.223
7. 64 – Scotty Thiel, 13.224
8. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 13.283
9. 3 – Tim Kaeding, 13.286
10. 83H – Justin Henderson, 13.302
11. 13JT – Mark Dobmeier, 13.320
12. O9 – Matt Juhl, 13.357
13. 7 – Carson McCarl, 13.416
14. 19 – Brent Marks, 13.490
15. 23W – Scott Winters, 13.551
16. 16 – Travis Whitney, 13.585
17. 7W – Tasker Phillips, 13.601
18. 9X – Paul Nienhiser, 13.750
19. O5 – Colin Smith, 13.777
20. 4X – Eric Schulz, 14.212
21. 14K – Tori Knutson, 14.730
Qualifying Group B:
1. 12 – Lynton Jeffrey, 12.918
2. 7S – Jason Sides, 13.003
3. 18 – Ian Madsen, 13.041
4. 49 – Brad Sweet, 13.082
5. 21 – Brian Brown, 13.099
6. 5 – David Gravel, 13.106
7. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 13.113
8. 1A – Jacob Allen, 13.127
9. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 13.197
10. 19P – Paige Polyak, 13.271
11. 2KS – Austin McCarl, 13.274
12. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.312
13. 13 – Clyde Knipp, 13.318
14. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.323
15. 19L – R.J. Johnson, 13.325
16. 24 – Terry McCarl, 13.334
17. W20 – Greg Wilson, 13.338
18. 17B – Bill Balog, 13.341
19. 55 – Brooke Tatnell, 13.352
20. 20 – Brant O’Banion, 13.679
21. 14 – Jody Rosenboom, 13.877
Heat Race #1:
1. 2 – Shane Stewart
2. 9 – Daryn Pittman
3. 15 – Donny Schatz
4. 3 – Tim Kaeding
5. 64 – Scotty Thiel
6. 13JT – Mark Dobmeier
7. 7 – Carson McCarl
8. 7W – Tasker Phillips
9. 23W – Scott Winters
10. O5 – Colin Smith
11. 14K – Tori Knutson
Heat Race #2:
1. 41 – Jason Johnson
2. 83 – Cory Eliason
3. 11K – Kraig Kinser
4. 1S – Logan Schuchart
5. 19 – Brent Marks
6. 83H – Justin Henderson
7. O9 – Matt Juhl
8. 9X – Paul Nienhiser
9. 16 – Travis Whitney
10. 4X – Eric Schulz
Heat Race #3:
1. 12 – Lynton Jeffrey
2. 18 – Ian Madsen
3. 21 – Brian Brown
4. 41S – Dominic Scelzi
5. 2M – Kerry Madsen
6. 55 – Brooke Tatnell
7. 2KS – Austin McCarl
8. 19L – R.J. Johnson
9. W20 – Greg Wilson
10. 13 – Clyde Knipp
11. 14 – Jody Rosenboom
Heat Race #4:
1. 49 – Brad Sweet
2. 7S – Jason Sides
3. 5 – David Gravel
4. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild
5. 1A – Jacob Allen
6. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg
7. 17B – Bill Balog
8. 20 – Brant O’Banion
9. 19P – Paige Polyak
10. 24 – Terry McCarl
C-Main:
1. W20 – Greg Wilson
2. 7W – Tasker Phillips
3. 55 – Brooke Tatnell
4. 17B – Bill Balog
5. 14 – Jody Rosenboom
6. 20 – Brant O’Banion
7. 4X – Eric Schulz
8. O5 – Colin Smith
9. 14K – Tori Knutson
10. 9X – Paul Nienhiser
Dash:
1. 12 – Lynton Jeffrey
2. 9 – Daryn Pittman
3. 49 – Brad Sweet
4. 7S – Jason Sides
5. 2 – Shane Stewart
6. 18 – Ian Madsen
7. 41 – Jason Johnson
8. 83 – Cory Eliason
B-Main:
1. 83H – Justin Henderson
2. 13JT – Mark Dobmeier
3. O9 – Matt Juhl
4. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg
5. 2KS – Austin McCarl
6. 23W – Scott Winters
7. 7 – Carson McCarl
8. 13 – Clyde Knipp
9. 16 – Travis Whitney
10. 24 – Terry McCarl
11. 7W – Tasker Phillips
12. 19L – R.J. Johnson
13. W20 – Greg Wilson
14. 19P – Paige Polyak
Feature:
1. 41 – Jason Johnson
2. 9 – Daryn Pittman
3. 49 – Brad Sweet
4. 5 – David Gravel
5. 21 – Brian Brown
6. 12 – Lynton Jeffrey
7. 7S – Jason Sides
8. 15 – Donny Schatz
9. 41S – Dominic Scelzi
10. 18 – Ian Madsen
11. 11K – Kraig Kinser
12. 3 – Tim Kaeding
13. 2 – Shane Stewart
14. 2M – Kerry Madsen
15. 13JT – Mark Dobmeier
16. 19 – Brent Marks
17. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild
18. 1S – Logan Schuchart
19. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg
20. 1A – Jacob Allen
21. 83H – Justin Henderson
22. 64 – Scotty Thiel
23. 83 – Cory Eliason
24. O9 – Matt Juhl