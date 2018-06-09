Johnson Wins Friday Feature at the Jackson Nationals

JACKSON, Mn. (June 8, 2018) — Jason Johnson used some daring maneuvers to traverse a very fast Jackson Motorplex to win the AGCO Jackson Nationals feature on Friday with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Following a rain out on Thursday Johnson from Eunice, Louisiana was unphased by the heavy track conditions driving through the field with all four wheels over the cushion during restarts big dive to the bottom of the track between turns three and four to take the lead just past the halfway point. Johnson then drove away from the rest of the field for his first World of Outlaws victory during the 2018 season.

Lynton Jeffrey led the opening five circuits until the second restart of the 30-lap main event when he pulled a wheelie as he hit the gas and allowed Daryn Pittman to drive into the lead. During each of those restart Johnson drove his car with all four wheels over the cushion to drive up to the second spot when Scotty Thiel slowed between turns one and two to bring out the caution flag.

After the restart Johnson stayed with Pittman as they approached the back of the field near the halfway point. Lap 16 Johnson made his move diving to the bottom of the track through turns three and four with a lot of momentum to drive by Pittman for the lead. From there Johnson pulled away as Pittman traded second position with his teammate Brad Sweet with Pittman holding the second spot for good on lap 20.

After briefly closing in on Johnson in traffic on lap 21 Johnson was able to drive away over the final nine laps for the victory. Pittman was second with Sweet, David Gravel, and Brian Brown rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

Jackson Nationals

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, MN

Friday June 8, 2018

Qualifying Group A:

1. 2 – Shane Stewart, 12.990

2. 41 – Jason Johnson, 13.038

3. 9 – Daryn Pittman, 13.084

4. 11K – Kraig Kinser, 13.177

5. 15 – Donny Schatz, 13.179

6. 83 – Cory Eliason, 13.223

7. 64 – Scotty Thiel, 13.224

8. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 13.283

9. 3 – Tim Kaeding, 13.286

10. 83H – Justin Henderson, 13.302

11. 13JT – Mark Dobmeier, 13.320

12. O9 – Matt Juhl, 13.357

13. 7 – Carson McCarl, 13.416

14. 19 – Brent Marks, 13.490

15. 23W – Scott Winters, 13.551

16. 16 – Travis Whitney, 13.585

17. 7W – Tasker Phillips, 13.601

18. 9X – Paul Nienhiser, 13.750

19. O5 – Colin Smith, 13.777

20. 4X – Eric Schulz, 14.212

21. 14K – Tori Knutson, 14.730

Qualifying Group B:

1. 12 – Lynton Jeffrey, 12.918

2. 7S – Jason Sides, 13.003

3. 18 – Ian Madsen, 13.041

4. 49 – Brad Sweet, 13.082

5. 21 – Brian Brown, 13.099

6. 5 – David Gravel, 13.106

7. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 13.113

8. 1A – Jacob Allen, 13.127

9. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 13.197

10. 19P – Paige Polyak, 13.271

11. 2KS – Austin McCarl, 13.274

12. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.312

13. 13 – Clyde Knipp, 13.318

14. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.323

15. 19L – R.J. Johnson, 13.325

16. 24 – Terry McCarl, 13.334

17. W20 – Greg Wilson, 13.338

18. 17B – Bill Balog, 13.341

19. 55 – Brooke Tatnell, 13.352

20. 20 – Brant O’Banion, 13.679

21. 14 – Jody Rosenboom, 13.877

Heat Race #1:

1. 2 – Shane Stewart

2. 9 – Daryn Pittman

3. 15 – Donny Schatz

4. 3 – Tim Kaeding

5. 64 – Scotty Thiel

6. 13JT – Mark Dobmeier

7. 7 – Carson McCarl

8. 7W – Tasker Phillips

9. 23W – Scott Winters

10. O5 – Colin Smith

11. 14K – Tori Knutson

Heat Race #2:

1. 41 – Jason Johnson

2. 83 – Cory Eliason

3. 11K – Kraig Kinser

4. 1S – Logan Schuchart

5. 19 – Brent Marks

6. 83H – Justin Henderson

7. O9 – Matt Juhl

8. 9X – Paul Nienhiser

9. 16 – Travis Whitney

10. 4X – Eric Schulz

Heat Race #3:

1. 12 – Lynton Jeffrey

2. 18 – Ian Madsen

3. 21 – Brian Brown

4. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

5. 2M – Kerry Madsen

6. 55 – Brooke Tatnell

7. 2KS – Austin McCarl

8. 19L – R.J. Johnson

9. W20 – Greg Wilson

10. 13 – Clyde Knipp

11. 14 – Jody Rosenboom

Heat Race #4:

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 7S – Jason Sides

3. 5 – David Gravel

4. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

5. 1A – Jacob Allen

6. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg

7. 17B – Bill Balog

8. 20 – Brant O’Banion

9. 19P – Paige Polyak

10. 24 – Terry McCarl

C-Main:

1. W20 – Greg Wilson

2. 7W – Tasker Phillips

3. 55 – Brooke Tatnell

4. 17B – Bill Balog

5. 14 – Jody Rosenboom

6. 20 – Brant O’Banion

7. 4X – Eric Schulz

8. O5 – Colin Smith

9. 14K – Tori Knutson

10. 9X – Paul Nienhiser

Dash:

1. 12 – Lynton Jeffrey

2. 9 – Daryn Pittman

3. 49 – Brad Sweet

4. 7S – Jason Sides

5. 2 – Shane Stewart

6. 18 – Ian Madsen

7. 41 – Jason Johnson

8. 83 – Cory Eliason

B-Main:

1. 83H – Justin Henderson

2. 13JT – Mark Dobmeier

3. O9 – Matt Juhl

4. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg

5. 2KS – Austin McCarl

6. 23W – Scott Winters

7. 7 – Carson McCarl

8. 13 – Clyde Knipp

9. 16 – Travis Whitney

10. 24 – Terry McCarl

11. 7W – Tasker Phillips

12. 19L – R.J. Johnson

13. W20 – Greg Wilson

14. 19P – Paige Polyak

Feature:

1. 41 – Jason Johnson

2. 9 – Daryn Pittman

3. 49 – Brad Sweet

4. 5 – David Gravel

5. 21 – Brian Brown

6. 12 – Lynton Jeffrey

7. 7S – Jason Sides

8. 15 – Donny Schatz

9. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

10. 18 – Ian Madsen

11. 11K – Kraig Kinser

12. 3 – Tim Kaeding

13. 2 – Shane Stewart

14. 2M – Kerry Madsen

15. 13JT – Mark Dobmeier

16. 19 – Brent Marks

17. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

18. 1S – Logan Schuchart

19. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg

20. 1A – Jacob Allen

21. 83H – Justin Henderson

22. 64 – Scotty Thiel

23. 83 – Cory Eliason

24. O9 – Matt Juhl