Photo Gallery: GLSS and Non-Wing Sprint Cars at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Clinton Boyles. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles. (Bill Miller photo) Max Stambaugh. (Bill Miller photo) Max Stambaugh won the GLSS feature event at the Gas City I -69 Speedway on Friday night June 8, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Max Stambaugh won the GLSS feature event at the Gas City I -69 Speedway on Friday night June 8, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles won the non-wing sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night June 8, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles won the non-wing sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night June 8, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Stambaugh and Boyles Win at Gas City Thomas Wins MSCS Feature at Gas City T-Mez Wins at Gas City Ballou Wins at Gas City Rankine Wins Ignite Feature at Gas City Gas City I-69 SpeedwayGreat Lakes Super SprintsPhoto Gallery