Benny Rapp: 1930-2018

Former midget and sprint car driver Benny Rapp passed away on Saturday at the Toledo Hospital at 88 years of age.

Rapp, originally from Deerfield, MI raced in the United States and abroad during his illustrious career. In a career that spans over six decades Rapp scored victories at legendary events such as Plant Field in Tampa with the IMCA sprint cars to a championship with the Sprints on Dirt in 1990.

Away from the track Rapp was a mechanic at Bob Schmidt Chevrolet for 33 years retiring in 1995. Even after his retirement Rapp continued his racing career.

Rapp is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Michael F. (Mary) Rapp, Sharon Pergo, and Benjamin (Carolyn) Rapp, Jr.; stepsons, Robert (Kelly), Darin, and Jeffery Prielipp; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 sons, Sam, Kenny and Mikey Rapp.

Bisitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home in Temperance, MI with funeral services scheduled for Friday, June 15, 2018 at 10 a.m.