Schutte Leads USAC Western States Midgets to Bakersfield

From Lance Jennings

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (June 11, 2018) — After a break in the schedule, the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water returns to action this Saturday, June 16th, at Bakersfield Speedway. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the third point race will also feature IMCA Modifieds, American Stocks, Mini Dwarfs, California Lightning Sprints, and Mini Mods. The Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, the Front Gates will open at 4:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 6:00pm at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” For event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

Since July 3, 1987, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted 108 USAC Western States Midget races and P.J. Jones claimed the inaugural victory. Former champions Sleepy Tripp and Robby Flock are tied for the series lead with eight Bakersfield wins and Ricky Shelton set the track record of 12.339 on June 21, 1997. Rain washed out the March 17th season opener with BCRA and a complete Bakersfield series win list is at the bottom of this release.

Entering the third point race, Alex Schutte (Redding, California) holds a slim 5-point lead over the competition. Piloting the Schutte/McElwee #28 Proficio / Aircraft Electrical Components Spike, Schutte scored a third place finish at Santa Maria on April 28th. At press time, the 2010 champion has one feature win, two heat race victories, two top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. Alex has seven career wins and will be looking to extend his point lead with another Bakersfield triumph.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / FK Indy CS9, Elliott charged from ninth to claim second at Santa Maria. To date, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charge Award, and two top-10 finishes on the season. Cory has two career wins and will have his sights on his first “home track” victory.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, California) is third in the Western States Midget point standings. Driving the McQueen Racing #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Boss, Shannon ran sixth in the April 28th main event. At press time, the 2012 champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and two top-10 finishes on the year. McQueen has one career win and will be looking to claim her first Bakersfield victory this Saturday night.

Ronnie Gardner (Riverside, California) sits fourth in the championship point chase. Piloting Ken Dalby’s #14D R-D Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Gardner placed fifth at Santa Maria Raceway. To date, the five-time champion has two top-10 finishes on the season. Ronnie has twenty-two series wins to his credit and is looking for a ride at Bakersfield.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, California) sits fifth in the point standings. Driving the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby raced to an eighth place finish at Santa Maria after starting fifteenth. At press time, Robert has two top-10 finishes and will have his sights on his first series win this Saturday night.

Currently nineteenth in points, Kyle Beilman (Mar Vista, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Clayton Ruston, Michael Faccinto, Robby Josett, Frankie Guerrini, Maria Cofer, David Prickett, C.J. Sarna, Dylan Ito, Bryan Drollinger, Ron Hazelton, Randi Pankratz, Matt Mitchell, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior and Military tickets (ID Required) are $13, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $8, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water thanks Hoosier Tire, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER POINT STANDINGS: 1. Alex Schutte-151, 2. Cory Elliott-146, 3. Shannon McQueen-136, 4. Ronnie Gardner-124, 5. Robert Dalby-118, 6. Clayton Ruston-114, 7. Michael Faccinto-112, 8. Robby Josett-111, 9. Frankie Guerrini-108, 10. Maria Cofer-95, 11. David Prickett-91, 12. C.J. Sarna-86, 13. Dylan Ito-84, 14. Austin Liggett-81, 15. Ryan Bernal-79, 16. Marvin Mitchell-77, 17. Bryan Drollinger-68, 18. Ron Hazelton-67, 19. Kyle Beilman-66, 20. Randi Pankratz-43, … Matt Mitchell-43

NOTICE TO RACERS: USAC memberships can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet,

COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout)

FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

SCHOENFELD: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.