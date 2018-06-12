Wayne County Hosts Ohio Speedweek on Monday

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 12, 2018) – Two major races in three days is in store for NAPA Jani Auto Parts Wayne County Speedway this week at the Craftsman World of Outlaws Late Models start the action on Saturday, June 16th with a 50 lap $10,000 to win feature. Last years WoOLM race was one of the best as on the tour as Dresden’s Devin Moran picked his way through the field from his 19th starting position and challenge Brandon Sheppard for the lead but would settle for second. The points leader for the WoOLM going into this weekend is Chris Madden followed by Mike Marlar, Sheppard, Shane Clanton and Rick Eckert, who has a couple of wins at WCS back in the 90’s with the STARS series. Moran, the only Ohio driver on the tour, is currently seventh in points. Before hauling into WCS, the Outlaws have two race dates in New York on Thursday and Friday before taking on the home track favorites like two time winner Cody Scott, Doug Drown, five time track champions Ryan Markham and Brad Malcuit along with Charlie Duncan and J R Gentry. The CorBon Super Stocks and the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stocks will be racing for regular points also.

On Monday night, ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ will gear up for Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek show and the Duffy Smith Memorial. The race will be stop number four of the nine race series and will pay the winner $5,000. Last years race at NAPA Jani Auto Parts Wayne County Speedway drew in 57 sprinters which was the highest car count of the week as NASCAR’s Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne finished one-two in the feature. Early whispers are that both will run the early part of Speedweek along with NASCAR’S Camping World Truck Champion, Christopher Bell, who won the October ASCoC race at WCS last year and Rico Abreu, who has two wins at WCS, may also be competing. At the start of Speedweek, Aaron Reutzel leads the regular ASCoC points over Carson Macedo, who is coming off back to back wins in the New York State, multi time series champion Chad Kemenah, Wooster’s Jac ‘Wild Child’ Haudenschild and Parker Price-Miller. Track Champions Danny Mumaw, Brad Haudenschild and Andrew Palker along with Mitch and Jordan Harble, Jordan Ryan and more are expected to give the All Stars a run for the money. The Sprint Cars will be the only class racing on Monday.

For all the regular Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints and the Kar Connection Late Models that race in these two events, they will receive show points.

Gates will open at 3 pm both days with hot laps and qualifying at 6 pm and racing at 7 pm.

For more information, go to www.waynecountyspeedway.com or facebook.com/waynecountyspeedway and to get the latest updates on raceday, text WCSFAN to 51660.