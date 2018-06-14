Burger Barn Presents Wall of Fame Night in Support of Kids Race for CNAF on Friday, June 15

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 13, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway is gearing up for another evening of Friday Night Excitement when Burger Barn presents Wall of Fame night in support of the Canadian National Autism Foundation on June 15. Ohsweken Speedway’s Wall of Fame will welcome five new members, including Fred Carleton, Kaith Dempster, Kelly Hallett, and Ken & Cheryl Pelkie. An on-track ceremony will welcome the new members to the Wall of Fame as Ohsweken Speedway celebrates the dedication of several individuals for their contributions to the speedway, and looks forward to the future during the track’s 23nd season of dirt track racing.

June 15 is also the first of three Racer’s Marketplace nights. Drivers and race teams will be setup behind the main grandstand from 6:00pm to 7:00pm with their current merchandise so fans can get t-shirts, hats, hoodies and other apparel from their favourite drivers without having to visit the pit area. The Ohsweken Speedway speed shop will also be open for business. Access to the Racer’s Marketplace is included with grandstand admission.

Volunteers from the Candian National Autism Foundation (CNAF) will be on hand for the Kid’s Race with educational materials to help promote national autism awareness. In addition to raising awareness, the CNAF is committed to raising funds to support Canadian based autism research, funding special needs camps, autism programs and more.

Race time is 7:30pm with grandstand gates opening at 6:00pm. Adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. This pricing is in effect for all weekly Friday Night Excitement shows in 2018.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

After four straight wins to open the season, Dylan Westbrook is cemented at the top of the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car Standings. The Scotland, Ont. driver now has a 19-point advantage over Cory Turner, who has finished on the podium in each race thus far. Mack DeMan and Ryan Turner sit tied for third in the standings while Jim Huppunen and rookie Mike Thorne are knotted at 266 points for the fifth spot. Steve Lyons and Tyler Hendricks are locked in a battle for seventh while Chris Steele and Jamie Turner round out the top-10 entering the third race of June.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

Jesse Costa’s consistent top-five podium finishes have him leading the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car point standings. His advantage, however, is jut eight points over rookie Sprint Car driver Lucas Smith, who continues to impress in his first season. Shone Evans currently anchors the third spot, 24 points back of Costa. Delhi, Ont. native Holly Porter sits fourth while Hannah Ferrell of Vanessa, Ont. occupies the fifth spot. Aaron Turkey, Rob Neely, Jerry Hill, Steven Beckett and Derek Lemyre round out the current top-10 after four races.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Billy Bleich Jr. is the new point leader in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division. After two wins and a second-place finish to start the year, Dave Bailey falls into a tie for second with Jim Lampman after a flat tire last week resulted in a 25th-place finish. Bleich’s advantage is 22 points over Bailey and Lampman while Logan Shwedyk jumped to fourth on the strength of his first career victory last week and is just one point back of second. Ken Sargent sits fifth a single marker back of Shwedyk. Through four events, Trevor DeBoer, Mark Bazuin, Ryan Beagle, Jay Liverance and Ryan Dinning occupy top-10 spots.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Nick Masi’s second win of the season last week helped grow his point lead in the HRW Automotive Mini Stock division. Masi now holds an 18-point gap over Sean Iftody. Jonathan Ayrton has been consistently in win contention this year and sits third in the standings, but is just three points up on Dusty DeBoer. Gillian Hils, who has a win under her belt this year, is currently fifth while Matt Nuell, Mike Sarantakos, Brian Crosgrove, Martin Schroeder and Dale Millard round out the current top-10.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca.

About Burger Barn: Since opening in 2011, Burger Barn has quickly gained a reputation for large portions, friendly staff, great food, and fair prices. Tips from satisfied customers even led Food Network Canada to feature Burger Barn on their show “You Gotta Eat Here”. Burger Barn takes pride in their product, and they never get tired of hearing “That was the best burger I’ve ever had”. Their menu also includes all-day breakfast, wings, chicken burgers, fish and chips, pulled pork, daily specials, and much more! Burger Barn is located at 3000 Fourth Line in Ohsweken, just 5 miles from Ohsweken Speedway. Call them at 519-445-0088, and visit www.BurgerBarn.ca for more information.

About Kids Race: Kids Race is an action-packed race series covering seven tracks in two provinces held each year in support of The Canadian National Autism Foundation. Kids Race was established in 2010 as an idea to create a new platform for autism research and awareness. Shortly after speaking with and working alongside track owners, officials, drivers, crews and fans a common bond was formed. Kids Race realized that passion, dedication, family and the love of what they do was something shared by everyone involved in the races. The races only happen once a year, but the work done for autism is a year-round process. For more information, visit www.kidsrace.ca.

2018 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 23rd season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.