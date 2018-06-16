McMahan Takes Ohio Speedweek opener at Attica

By Bob Buffenbarger

(6-15-18)-Attica Raceway Park

The 36th annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek kicked off Friday night at Attica Raceway Park in front of a packed house. At the end of the night, Paul McMahan took the checkers but it was a wild ride for 40 laps.

Kyle Larson and Aaron Reutzel sat on the front row of the feature with Larson taking command on lap one. Several cautions slowed the pace early on with Reutzel, Kasey Kahne, McMahan and Jac Haudenschild in pursuit. With the yellow flags, Larson didn’t catch lapped cars so he wasn’t able to put much distance between himself and the field.

Lap 12 saw a red flag for an incident in the stands with Larson, Reutzel, Kahne, McMahan and Haudenschild the top five. As the green appeared Larson was finally pulling away but on the 19th circuit, Larson came out of turn four high and bounced off the wall and was unable to continue. McMahan then led briefly with Reutzel taking over for five laps.

McMahan then went back to 1st on lap 25 after Reutzel slowed and was finished for the race. McMahan remained in command with Byron Reed coming on strong working up to 4th. Lap 36 saw 2nd place Kasey Kahne get into and up on the front stretch wall riding it on two wheels eventually coming back to earth in 5th place.

McMahan wasn’t to be denied with his first win at Attica over Reed, Haudenschild, Cale Thomas and Kahne.

Heats for the 56 cars on hand went to Larson, Reed, Gio Scelzi, Jac Haudenschild and Cole Duncan.

1) Paul McMahan, 2) Byron Reed, 3)Jac Haudenschild, 4)Cale Thomas, 5)Kasey Kahne, 6)Cole Duncan, 7)Spencer Bayston, 8)Tony Stewart, 9)Gio Scelzi, 10) Tim Shaffer.