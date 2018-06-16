Dover, Eakin and Bruns Join Jackson Motorplex Victory List

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 15, 2018) – Jack Dover, Nate Eakin and Clinton Bruns each captured their first feature triumph of the season at Jackson Motorplex on Friday evening.

Dover and Ryan Bickett renewed their battle from two weeks ago when the duo traded the lead a handful of times before Bickett won by only a couple of car lengths during the first 360ci winged sprint car show of the season.

Friday’s Midwest Sprint Car Series race wasn’t much different as Bickett led a majority of the A Main before Dover claimed the top spot on Lap 19. Bickett was within striking distance for the remainder of the 30-lap race, but Dover held the point to garner the win. Lee Grosz advanced from seventh to third place with Scott Winters placing fourth and Eric Lutz fifth.

Chris Graf, Bill Boles and Winters each won a heat race. Tommy Barber was victorious during the B Main.

Eakin became the fifth different winner in five Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids main events this season. Elliot Amdahl powered to a runner-up result with Bill Johnson finishing third and Brandon Bosma fourth. Kaleb Johnson maneuvered from ninth to a fifth-place result to take over the lead in the championship standings by one point over Amdahl and Jacob Hughes.

Bill Johnson, Kaleb Johnson and Jeremy Schultz were the heat race winners.

Bruns picked up the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc victory after starting the race on the pole. Neal Matuska was second with Scott Brandt, points leader Alex Schriever and 11th-starting Jake Kouba rounding out the top five, respectively.

Brandon Stevenson and Anna Hippe both won a heat race.

Jackson Motorplex will wrap up the weekend on Saturday for Bank Midwest presents the IMCA Frostbuster featuring IMCA a mods, IMCA sport mods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport compacts.

The pits open at 4 p.m. with the main grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

All IMCA classes will have a $10 draw fee.

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover (2); 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett (3); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (7); 4. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 5. 6-Eric Lutz (6); 6. 13JM-Jordan Martens (5); 7. 7-Carson McCarl (10); 8. 11X-Gregg Bakker (11); 9. 14-Jody Rosenboom (18); 10. 20G-Chris Graf (8); 11. 5T-Mark Toews (9); 12. 20-Brant O’Banion (13); 13. 4-Cody Hansen (14); 14. 33B-James Broty (16); 15. 2-Derrik Lusk (19); 16. 86-Donovan Peterson (15); 17. 2H-Bill Boles (4); 18. 32-Trevor Serbus (12); 19. 75-Brandon Geldner (20); 20. (DNF) 75B-Tommy Barber (17).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 75B-Tommy Barber (2); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (4); 3. 2-Derrik Lusk (5); 4. 75-Brandon Geldner (11); 5. 1-Dean Brown (3); 6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (1); 7. 33-Trevor Smith (9); 8. 42-Kevin Flowers (12); 9. 48-Taylor Forbes (7); 10. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (10); (DNS) 20X-A.J. Moeller; (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20G-Chris Graf (2); 2. 7-Carson McCarl (1); 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 4. 32-Trevor Serbus (3); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (5); 6. 11X-Gregg Bakker (9); 7. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7); 8. 75B-Tommy Barber (10); 9. 33-Trevor Smith (6); 10. 42-Kevin Flowers (4).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2H-Bill Boles (1); 2. 5T-Mark Toews (3); 3. 81-Jack Dover (10); 4. 6-Eric Lutz (9); 5. 86-Donovan Peterson (4); 6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (7); 7. 2-Derrik Lusk (6); 8. 101-Chuck McGillivray (8); 9. 75-Brandon Geldner (2); 10. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (5).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (8); 3. 13JM-Jordan Martens (7); 4. 20-Brant O’Banion (2); 5. 33B-James Broty (4); 6. 1-Dean Brown (3); 7. 20X-A.J. Moeller (6); 8. 48-Taylor Forbes (9); 9. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (5).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY WYFFELS HYBRIDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 4SN-Nate Eakin (4); 2. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (5); 3. 56-Bill Johnson (3); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 5. 22-Kaleb Johnson (9); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (8); 7. 7X-Shane Fick (7); 8. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (11); 9. 5-Brady Forbrook (10); 10. 17V-Casey Abbas (12); 11. 20-Brant O’Banion (15); 12. 05X-Brandon Allen (20); 13. 05-Colin Smith (14); 14. 8K-Micah Slendy (19); 15. 11-Dalyn Cody (17); 16. 84-Matt Fredericksen (16); 17. 7-John Sullivan (18); 18. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (22); 19. (DNF) 33S-Jeremy Schultz (2); 20. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (21); 21. (DNF) 4S-Michael Stien (1); 22. (DNF) 18-Dalton Domagala (13).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Bill Johnson (4); 2. 5-Brady Forbrook (7); 3. 8-Jacob Hughes (6); 4. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (5); 5. 18-Dalton Domagala (1); 6. 84-Matt Fredericksen (8); 7. 8K-Micah Slendy (2); 8. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (3).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Kaleb Johnson (6); 2. 4S-Michael Stien (3); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 5. 05-Colin Smith (4); 6. 11-Dalyn Cody (1); 7. 05X-Brandon Allen (2).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (3); 2. 7X-Shane Fick (5); 3. 4SN-Nate Eakin (4); 4. 17V-Casey Abbas (7); 5. 20-Brant O’Banion (6); 6. 7-John Sullivan (2); 7. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (1).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 7XX-Clinton Bruns (1); 2. 48-Neal Matuska (3); 3. 7-Scott Brandt (4); 4. 0-Alex Schriever (6); 5. 6-Jake Kouba (11); 6. 16-Anna Hippe (8); 7. 2K-James Kouba (7); 8. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (5); 9. 38-Miles Grein (9); 10. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (2); 11. 73-Sid Denzer (13); 12. 1A-Brad Anderson (12); 13. 7X-Jeff Davis (10); 14. (DNF) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (14).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (1); 2. 48-Neal Matuska (2); 3. 0-Alex Schriever (6); 4. 7-Scott Brandt (7); 5. 7X-Jeff Davis (3); 6. 1A-Brad Anderson (4); 7. 73-Sid Denzer (5).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Anna Hippe (3); 2. 6-Jake Kouba (5); 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (2); 4. 38-Miles Grein (1); 5. 7XX-Clinton Bruns (7); 6. 2K-James Kouba (4); (DNS) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson.