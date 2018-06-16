Dylan Norris Wins at Trail-Way

From Kalida Landis

HANOVER, Pa. (June 15, 2018) – 14-year-old, Dylan Norris, used a little bit of luck a whole lot of skill to score his second career Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic 358 Sprint Car win, in Friday night’s Insinger Performance Fuels Spring Championship at Trail-Way Speedway.

The event, for the first time at Trail-Way Speedway, was lined up by time trials. This put Glenndon Forsythe on the pole where he quickly jumped out to a commanding lead over Dwight Leppo, Norris, Kody Hartlaub and Tyler Walton.

A lap four caution brought the field back together and on the following restart, Forsythe again pulled away from the field as Leppo and Norris battled for second and third. A few car lengths back, JB Cunningham, Walton, Hartlaub and Mike Bittinger raced side-by-side, two-by-two, allowing the top three to pull away from the rest of the field.

Lapped traffic became a factor for Forsythe on the 11th lap. Almost immediately after passing a lapped car, Forsythe experienced a mechanical failure coming out of turn two and slowed significantly. Second place Leppo had nowhere to go and hit Forsythe, causing Forsythe to retire to the pit area and Leppo tagging the rear of field for the restart. Norris would assume the lead on the following restart with a chance to steal the win, but he still had the obstacle of holding off a charging Cunningham, Hartlaub and David Holbrook for 14 laps.

“I don’t know how I could get so lucky,” Norris exclaimed after exiting his Golf Cart Services #44 Sprint Car in victory lane.

“We were loose the whole feature but good enough to maneuver,” Norris explained. “We didn’t know what the track was going to do because it looked half wet before the feature but it blew off in a lap.”

While Norris is only in his first full season racing 358 Sprint Cars, and having raced only three times last season, he was able to navigate his way through the closing laps of the race, crossing the line by 1.340 seconds over runner-up and Big Mike’s Crabhouse Hard Charger, Cunningham. Following Norris and Cunningham across the line were Hartlaub, Holbrook and Bittinger, completing the top five.

Norris thanked his Dad in victory lane, explaining that they crashed only six days ago at Lincoln Speedway. “We destroyed the frame last Saturday and Dad worked every night this week to get it ready.”

David Holbrook set fast time with a 1-lap time of 13.936 seconds.

Heats for the 22 358 Sprint Cars were won by Norris, Leppo and Hartlaub.

“I knew there were some big names behind me!” So said Thomasville’s Travis Keiser after exiting his #42K 600 Micro Sprint. Keiser was right. Although he led the entire 20-lap feature race, names like Walton, Weber and Rutherford weren’t far behind him.

With only two cautions bringing the field back together, Keiser was able to keep some distance between himself and the rest of the top five, giving him his first win of 2018.

Following Keiser across the line was Alex Quiggle, Bradley Weber, Hannah Riser and Mike Rutherford. Pulling double duty in both the 358 Sprints and 600 Micro Sprints, Tyler Walton finished sixth while Donahue Motorsports Hard Charger, Jesse Snyder, started 12th and finished 7th.

For the second time this season, Gettysburg’s Horses Deserve A Second Chance sponsored en extra $50 to the race winner and $25 to two randomly drawn finishing positions. The drivers that were chosen were Snyder and Josh Smith.

Heats for the 600 Micro Sprints were won by Jim Young and Riser.

Mason Chaney raced to his third Central PA Legends victory of 2018 and first of the year at Trail-Way Speedway, Friday night.

Fourth starter, Travis McClelland, paced the field for several laps while Chaney inched closer turn after turn. McClelland and Chaney ran side-by-side on lap five, drag racing down the backstretch with Chaney claiming the sixth lap.

McClelland was able to pull within a few car lengths of Chaney for several laps until Scott Houdeshell raced into the picture. Chaney, McClelland and Houdeshell put on a show, racing for the top three spots, until McClelland suffered mechanical issues on lap 16, bringing out the caution. Houdeshell restarted behind Chaney but was unable to make a pass for the win, crossing in the runner-up spot by .148 seconds.

Third through fifth went to Scott Smith, Travis Perry and Greg Burd.

Heats for the 28 Central PA Legends were won by Perry, Houdeshell and Smith. Chris Transeau was the consolation race winner.

Matt Worley scored his first career Limited Stock victory, Friday night at Trail-Way Speedway. Although Worley started on the pole and led every lap, his first win did not come without obstacles.

12th starter, Robbie Carroll, raced his way to the runner-up spot by lap 11 and immediately put pressure on Worley for the top spot. Carroll completed a pass for the lead, but a caution was brought out for Justin Oberlin on lap 12, reverting the field back to the previously scored lap.

On the restart, Worley had his hands full holding off the charges of the top three, and Carroll lost several positions on the final lap due to a chaotic shuffling of cars coming around the final turn. Worley crossed the line first followed by Terry Hartlaub, Matt Chronister, Jason Chronister and Kyle Rohrbaugh. Carroll crossed the line eighth.

Heats for the 18 Limited Stocks were won by Carroll and Shannon Weaver.

Joe Brown claimed the 20-lap Classic Racing Series feature at Trail-Way Speedway. Joe and family members Roland Brown and Wes Brown traded the top spot for several laps before Joe raced his way back to the lead on lap 17, to take the checkered flag.

Following Joe Brown across the line were Wes Brown, Roland Brown, Charlie Summers and Jim Crocker.

Heats for the Classic Cars were won by Joe and Roland Brown.

Trail-Way Speedway

Hanover, PA

Friday, June 15, 2018

For Immediate Release

INSINGER PERFORMANCE FUELS 358 SPRINT CAR SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP

Feature (25 Laps) – 1. 44-Dylan Norris, [5]; 2. 39-Jason Cunningham Jr, [9]; 3. 11D-Kody Hartlaub, [2]; 4. 77-David Holbrook, [6]; 5. 12-Mike Bittinger, [4]; 6. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [11]; 7. 00-Chris Frank, [10]; 8. 77K-Steven Kisamore, [8]; 9. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [14]; 10. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle, [12]; 11. 51-Austen Treuchet, [18]; 12. 9-Dalton Dietrich, [13]; 13. 8-Kenny Kuhn, [15]; 14. 10-Zach Euculano, [21]; 15. 4-Dwight Leppo, [3]; 16. (DNF) 48-Glenndon Forsythe, [1]; 17. (DNF) 511-John Sharpe, [16]; 18. (DNF) 14T-Tyler Walton, [7]; 19. (DNF) 10T-Brody Treaster, [17]; (DNS) 69-Shane Hoff, ; (DNS) 11-Greg Plank, ; (DNS) 14C-Dave Carlberg.

Lap Leaders – Glenndon Forsythe (1-12); Dylan Norris (13-25)

Time Trial Results (Best Lap) – 1. 77-David Holbrook 13.936; 2. 12-Mike Bittinger 14.109; 3. 48-Glenndon Forsythe 14.116; 4. 51-Austen Treuchet 14.158; 5. Tyler Walton 14.209; 6. 77K-Steven Kisamore 14.209; 7. 39-JB Cunningham 14.212; 8. 4-Dwight Leppo 14.228; 9. 11D-Kody Hartlaub 14.241; 10. 44-Dylan Norris 14.243; 11. 00-Chris Frank 14.326; 12. 69-Shane Hoff 14.374; 13. 66A-Cody Fletcher 14.393; 14. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle 14.414; 15. 9-Dalton Dietrich 14.485; 16. 99-Joe Trone, Jr. 14.488; 17. 11-Greg Plank 14.655; 18. 8-Kenny Kuhn 14.802; 19. 511-John Sharpe 14.967; 20. 10T-Brody Treaster 16.495; 21. 10-Zach Euculano No Time; 22. 14C-Dave Carlberg No Time.

358 Sprints Heat 1 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 44-Dylan Norris, [1]; 2. 39-Jason Cunningham Jr, [2]; 3. 77-David Holbrook, [4]; 4. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [5]; 5. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [6]; 6. 511-John Sharpe, [7]; 7. (DNF) 51-Austen Treuchet, [3]; (DNS) 14C-Dave Carlberg. Time – 2:23.87

358 Sprints Heat 2 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 4-Dwight Leppo, [2]; 2. 00-Chris Frank, [1]; 3. 14T-Tyler Walton, [3]; 4. 12-Mike Bittinger, [4]; 5. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle, [5]; 6. 10T-Brody Treaster, [7]; 7. (DNF) 11-Greg Plank, [6]. No time.

358 Sprints Heat 3 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 11D-Kody Hartlaub, [2]; 2. 48-Glenndon Forsythe, [4]; 3. 77K-Steven Kisamore, [3]; 4. 9-Dalton Dietrich, [5]; 5. 8-Kenny Kuhn, [6]; 6. (DNF) 69-Shane Hoff, [1]; 7. (DNF) 10-Zach Euculano, [7]. No time.

600 MICRO SPRINTS

Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 42K-Travis Keiser, [1]; 2. 23-Alec Quiggle, [2]; 3. 17-Bradley Weber, [3]; 4. 14K-Hannah Riser, [5]; 5. 2S-Mike Rutherford, [6]; 6. 14T-Tyler Walton, [8]; 7. 96-Jesse Snyder, [12]; 8. 8-Jim Young, [4]; 9. 71L-Brian Kramer, [7]; 10. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr, [13]; 11. (DNF) 21X-Josh Smith, [14]; 12. (DNF) 4R-Zane Rudisill, [10]; 13. (DNF) 6T9-Bill Smith, [11]; 14. (DNF) 87-Buddy Hines, [9]. No time.

Lap Leaders – Travis Keiser (1-20)

600 Micro Sprint Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 14K-Hannah Riser, [1]; 2. 96-Jesse Snyder, [2]; 3. 23-Alec Quiggle, [3]; 4. 2S-Mike Rutherford, [7]; 5. 14T-Tyler Walton, [4]; 6. 4R-Zane Rudisill, [5]; 7. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr, [6]. Time – 2:05.97

600 Micro Sprint Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 8-Jim Young, [3]; 2. 17-Bradley Weber, [1]; 3. 42K-Travis Keiser, [4]; 4. 71L-Brian Kramer, [2]; 5. 87-Buddy Hines, [6]; 6. 6T9-Bill Smith, [7]; 7. 21X-Josh Smith, [5]. Time – 2:04.92

THE PIZZA SHOP OF ETTERS CENTRAL PA LEGENDS SPONSORED BY HARVEST CHAPEL

Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 8CR-Mason Chaney, [3]; 2. 5-Scott Houdeshell, [11]; 3. 2-Scott Smith, [10]; 4. 19-Travis Perry, [12]; 5. 94-Greg Burd, [14]; 6. 10-Jeremy Ott, [6]; 7. 3M-Chris Mc Kinney, [7]; 8. 18-Chris Transeau, [22]; 9. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer, [1]; 10. 30-Alex Robinson, [17]; 11. 93-Brent Marquis, [2]; 12. 5C-Josh Schrum, [5]; 13. 9-Rick Hartwig, [15]; 14. 79-Ed Trump, [20]; 15. 26-Shaun Abney, [13]; 16. 4X-Travis Beck, [24]; 17. 53-Bill Diehl, [9]; 18. 99-Eric Hurst, [18]; 19. 75-Chandler Pagnotta, [23]; 20. 8BALL-Robert Shaw, [16]; 21. (DNF) 41-Chuck Dell Jr, [19]; 22. (DNF) 51-Travis Mc Clelland, [4]; 23. (DNF) 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger, [8]; 24. (DNF) 83J-James Snow, [21]. No time.

Lap Leaders – Travis McClelland (1-5), Mason Chaney (6-20)

Legends Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/7 Qualify) – 1. 19-Travis Perry, [1]; 2. 53-Bill Diehl, [4]; 3. 10-Jeremy Ott, [6]; 4. 8CR-Mason Chaney, [7]; 5. 26-Shaun Abney, [3]; 6. 8BALL-Robert Shaw, [5]; 7. 41-Chuck Dell Jr, [9]; 8. 4-Eli Dodge, [8]; (DNS) 8-Austin Bellemare, ; (DNS) 91-Benjamin Goldsmith. No time.

Legends Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/7 Qualify) – 1. 5-Scott Houdeshell, [3]; 2. 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger, [5]; 3. 5C-Josh Schrum, [8]; 4. 93-Brent Marquis, [1]; 5. 94-Greg Burd, [6]; 6. 30-Alex Robinson, [4]; 7. 79-Ed Trump, [7]; 8. (DNF) 18-Chris Transeau, [2]; 9. (DNF) 4X-Travis Beck, [9]. No time.

Legends Heat 3 Finish (8 Laps/7 Qualify) – 1. 2-Scott Smith, [7]; 2. 3M-Chris Mc Kinney, [1]; 3. 51-Travis Mc Clelland, [8]; 4. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer, [2]; 5. 9-Rick Hartwig, [4]; 6. 99-Eric Hurst, [3]; 7. 83J-James Snow, [5]; 8. (DNF) 85-Michael Goldsmith, [9]; 9. (DNF) 75-Chandler Pagnotta, [6]. No time.

Legends Consolation Finish (8 Laps/3 Qualify) – 1. 18-Chris Transeau, [2]; 2. 75-Chandler Pagnotta, [6]; 3. 4X-Travis Beck, [5]; 4. 4-Eli Dodge, [1]; 5. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith, [7]; 6. 85-Michael Goldsmith, [3]; (DNS) 8-Austin Bellemare. Time – 2:44.81

LIMITED STOCKS

Feature (15 Laps) – 1. 6-Matt Worley, [1]; 2. 92-Terry Hartlaub, [8]; 3. 81-Matt Chronister, [17]; 4. 38-Jason Chronister, [6]; 5. 12-Kyle Rohrbaugh, [2]; 6. 2X-Shannon Weaver, [5]; 7. 99-Cody Klinedinst, [7]; 8. 69-Robbie Carroll, [12]; 9. 36-Bobby Wellman, [15]; 10. 77-Justin Mong, [14]; 11. 56-Zach Baxter, [13]; 12. (DNF) 88-Justin Oberlin, [4]; 13. (DNF) 21-Ricky Weaver Jr, [9]; 14. (DNF) 55-Shawn Snell, [16]; 15. (DNF) 47-Travis Brown, [10]; 16. (DNF) 29W-Mike Wolf, [18]; 17. (DNF) 32-Jeff Foster, [3]; 18. (DNF) 99X-Creden Sponseller Jr, [11]. No time.

Lap Leaders – Matt Worley (1-15)

Limited Stock Heat 1 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 69-Robbie Carroll, [6]; 2. 88-Justin Oberlin, [2]; 3. 12-Kyle Rohrbaugh, [5]; 4. 38-Jason Chronister, [8]; 5. 92-Terry Hartlaub, [7]; 6. 47-Travis Brown, [9]; 7. 56-Zach Baxter, [1]; 8. (DNF) 36-Bobby Wellman, [3]; 9. (DNF) 81-Matt Chronister, [4]. No time.

Limited Stock Heat 2 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 2X-Shannon Weaver, [7]; 2. 32-Jeff Foster, [2]; 3. 6-Matt Worley, [4]; 4. 99-Cody Klinedinst, [8]; 5. 21-Ricky Weaver Jr, [1]; 6. 99X-Creden Sponseller Jr, [6]; 7. 77-Justin Mong, [9]; 8. 55-Shawn Snell, [3]; 9. 29W-Mike Wolf, [5]. Time – 2:08.72

CLASSIC RACING SERIES

Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 89-Joe Brown; 2. 86-Wes Brown; 3. 87-Roland Brown; 4. 07-Charlie Summers; 5. 12-Jim Crocker; 6. 2-Jim Rost; 7. 73-Neal Reamer; 8. 09-Ron Grove; 9. 19-Chad Stine; 10. 9-Dylan Brown; 11. 4-Dorsey Weaver. No time.

Lap Leaders – Joe Brown (1); Roland Brown (2-7); Wes Brown (8-16); Joe Brown (17-20)

Classic Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 89-Joe Brown; 2. 86-Wes Brown; 3. 07-Charlie Summers; 4. 09-Ron Grove; 5. 2-Jim Rost. No time.

Classic Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 87-Roland Brown; 2. 73-Neal Reamer; 3. 12-Jim Crocker; 4. 9-Dylan Brown; 5. 4-Dorsey Weaver; 6. 19-Chad Stine (DNF). No time.