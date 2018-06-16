Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Jack Himelick and Jiggs Thomason. (Bill MIller photo) Clinton Boyles. (Bill Miller photo) Stratton Briggs in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Stratton Briggs in Victory Lane with family and crew at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Stratton Briggs won the USAC MTM feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night June 15, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles in Victory Lane with family and crew at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles and car owner Paul Hazen in Victory Lane. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles won the 25 lap sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night June 15, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles. (Bill Miller photo) Stratton Briggs. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles. (Bill Miller photo) Jack Himelick and Jiggs Thomason. (Bill MIller photo) Related Stories: Clinton Boyles Wins Jack and Jiggs Classic at Gas City Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Thomas Wins MSCS Feature at Gas City T-Mez Wins at Gas City Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery