Koty Adams Snags ASCS Gulf South Win At Battleground Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

HIGHLANDS, Texas (June 16, 2018) – Returning to Battleground Speedway 10 months after nearly being destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region added another name to the list of winners with Louisiana’s Koty Adams getting the job done.

The second career ASCS victory for Adams, his last win came on September 7, 2012, with the ASCS Lone Star Region at Texarkana 67 Speedway.

Holding off several attempts at the lead by Channin Tankersley over the final three laps, Adams is the 62nd driver to score a win with the ASCS Gulf South Region and the fourth different winner in just as many events on the 2018 season.

Tankersley in second was followed by Caleb Martin. Ray Allen Kulhanek and Dustin Gates made up the top-five. Tommy Bryant, Dale Wester, Larry Howery, Chris Sweeney, and Bruce Crockett made up the top-ten.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region is back in action at Battleground Speedway on Saturday, June 30.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

Battleground Speedway – Highlands, Texas

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Caleb Martin, [4]; 2. 12W-Dale Wester, [2]; 3. 28-Tommy Bryant, [6]; 4. 69-Larry Howery, [5]; 5. 93-Chris Sweeney, [7]; 6. 48-Cody Stacy, [1]; 7. 11-Steven Kirschner Jr, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Channin Tankersley, [1]; 2. 6-Dustin Gates, [4]; 3. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [6]; 4. 21-Koty Adams, [3]; 5. 30-Johnnie Wasson, [2]; 6. 8-Bruce Crockett, [5]; 7. 02-Harry Yerrington, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21-Koty Adams, [1]; 2. 17-Channin Tankersley, [2]; 3. 51-Caleb Martin, [3]; 4. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [8]; 5. 6-Dustin Gates, [7]; 6. 28-Tommy Bryant, [6]; 7. 12W-Dale Wester, [5]; 8. 69-Larry Howery, [4]; 9. 93-Chris Sweeney, [9]; 10. 8-Bruce Crockett, [11]; 11. 48-Cody Stacy, [14]; 12. 11-Steven Kirschner Jr, [12]; 13. 30-Johnnie Wasson, [10]; 14. 02-Harry Yerrington, [13]