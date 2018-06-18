Bellm Battles to Double X Speedway Win With ASCS Warrior Region

From Bryan Hulbert

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (June 17, 2017) – Earning his sixth career win with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Kyle Bellm battled from the sixth starting spot to lead the final six rounds at Double X Speedway.

An almost constant three car race for the lead, the point was held by T.J. Muths the first 19 revolutions.

Moving to fourth on Lap 10, Bellm joined the race for the lead a few laps later. Into second on Lap 19, the following trip around the quarter mile saw the No. 14k take the top-spot from Muths.

In the mix for the lead, Evan Martin would end up one spot shy with Jonathan Cornell making his return to action with a third place finish. Tyler Blank and Miles Paulus made the top-five.

Muths would end up sixth with Riley Kreisel, Curtis Evans, Taylor Walton, and Aidan Roosevans making the top-ten.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps goes green again at Legit Speedway Park on June 23. Following that, the series will see three nights of racing with the Tiger Towing Red, White, and Blue Tour on June 29 at Missouri State Fair Speedway, June 30 at Lake Ozark Speedway, and July 1 at Double X Speedway. Anyone who can double up on wins will get a $500 bonus. A sweep of the weekend will land another $500. Valley Park Retirement Center is handing out a $200 Hard Charger award each night.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Double X Speedway – California, Mo.

Sunday, June 17, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Taylor Walton, [3]; 2. 21-Miles Paulus, [5]; 3. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [7]; 4. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [8]; 5. 3V-Tyler Utz, [2]; 6. 27-Danny Thoman, [4]; 7. (DNF) 14-Randy Martin, [1]; (DNS) 1P-Curtis Evans,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 65M-T.J. Muths, [1]; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, [3]; 3. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [5]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, [6]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel, [4]; 6. (DNF) 49B-Ben Brown, [2]; 7. (DNF) 9M-Austin Alumbaugh, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [6]; 2. 4-Evan Martin, [1]; 3. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [3]; 4. 75-Tyler Blank, [8]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [7]; 6. 65M-T.J. Muths, [2]; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel, [9]; 8. 1P-Curtis Evans, [15]; 9. 93-Taylor Walton, [5]; 10. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [4]; 11. 27-Danny Thoman, [11]; 12. 3V-Tyler Utz, [10]; (DNS) 49B-Ben Brown, ; (DNS) 9M-Austin Alumbaugh, ; (DNS) 14-Randy Martin,