Jackson Motorplex Hosts Full Tilt Performance Night This Friday

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 18, 2018) – Jackson Motorplex welcomes a trio of sprint car classes this Friday during Full Tilt Performance Night.

The DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports returns to the 4/10-mile oval, where the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360ci winged sprint cars will battle for the $3,000 top prize. The 30-lap A Main pays $400 to start.

Ryan Bickett and Jack Dover have split the first two races at Jackson Motorplex this season.

The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc will also be in action.

Kaleb Johnson enters the weekend with a one-point lead over Elliot Amdahl and Jacob Hughes in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids championship standings. The top six drivers in the standings are separated by only four points with Brandon Bosma two points behind Johnson. Nate Eakin and Bill Johnson are both four points out of the lead.

Alex Schriever holds an 11-point advantage in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc championship standings over Clinton Bruns. Brandon Stevenson rounds out the podium – only 27 points behind Schriever.

In addition to the top-notch racing on Friday, C&B Operations, LLC will give away six bicycles to children during the intermission. Children ages 10-years-old and younger can sign up as they enter the grandstand area.

The pits open at 3:30 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 62-years-old and older and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

Friday featuring the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc

