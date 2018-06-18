Ryan Huggler Sixth Winner in Six K&M Kenyon Midget Races

From USSA

LEBANON, In. (June 16, 2018) — Ryan Huggler conquered a hot muggy night at the Sportsdrome Speedway to become the sixth different winner in six K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series presented by Newton Oil and Dragon Racing Fuels. Last week’s winner Trey Osborne followed Huggler home in second.

Osborne jumped to the lead on the first lap, passing pole sitter Huggler and Tommy Kouns in turns one and two. As the field sorted itself out Huggler closed on Osborne’s tail. Huggler dived under Osborne exiting turn two on lap 3 and completed the pass for the lead entering turn three.

Former series Champion Dameron Taylor engaged in a race long battle for 3rd place with both Cole Christy and Kouns. A mid-race caution closed up the field allowing Kouns and Taylor to close on Osborne. When Taylor made the pass on Kouns he was able to reel in Osborne, eventually following him home in third by just 0.284 of a second. Kouns and Christy rounded out the top five.

In the 20-lap qualifying race held earlier in the evening Osborne picked up the win with Taylor and Huggler filling out the top three.

The K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series presented by Newton Petroleum Products and Dragon Race Fuels will return to action on Thursday with a forty-lap race and Anderson Speedway, followed by a 50-lap feature at the Tom Wood Indianapolis Speedrome on Saturday night.