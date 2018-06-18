URSS Ready for Colorado Return

From URSS

After a huge weekend at the DCRP/URSS 305 Nationals in Dodge City, the Rebels will now set their sites on heading to the state of Colorado as they return this Saturday night to El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, CO.

A large contingent of drivers from the state of Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma will converge on the ¼ mile “D” shaped oval to meet up with a great field of cars from the state of Colorado to vie for the $1000 to win and $200 to start A feature.

The last visit to the El Paso County Raceway was in 2014 when Jake Bubak topped a stellar field of 26 cars to take the victory and earn a $1000 payday.

A great contingent of Kansas cars will be headed to Colorado including Brian Herbert, Zach Blurton, Steven Richardson, Ryan Hill, Koby Walters, Aaron Ploussard, Chad Salem, Jed Werner and more of Kansas’s best drivers. Turpin Oklahoma’s Taylor Velasquez will also make the the tow along with Oklahoma City’s Ty Williams.

They will be met with a stong field of Colorado drivers including young guns Austin McLean, Chris Crowder and Buddy Tubbs along with veterans Coby Pearce, Brian Hardman, Lonnie Cox, Todd Plemons and many others.

Look for this to be a great show as the Rebels return to the state of Colorado for the first time in 2 years. Racing starts at 5pm Mountain time