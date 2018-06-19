Photo Gallery: 2018 Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Lee Jacobs (#81) and Carson Macedo (#3G). (SprintFun photo) Cap Henry. (SprintFun photo) Cale Conley. (SprintFun photo) Kyle Larson. (SprintFUn photo) Josh Baughman. (SprintFun photo) Paul Nienhiser. (SprintFun photo) Gerard McIntyre. (SprintFun photo) Rico Abreu. (SprintFun photo) Kasey Kahne. (SprintFun photo) Parker Price-Miller. (SprintFun photo) Spencer Bayston. (SprintFun photo) Josh Baughman. (SprintFun photo) Tony Stewart. (SprintFun photo) Cale Thomas. (SprintFun photo) Shawn Dancer (#49) and Rico Abreu (#24). (SprintFun photo) Lee Jacobs (#81) and Carson Macedo (#3G). (SprintFun photo) Gary Taylor (#1G) and Danny Dietrich (#48). (SprintFun photo) Kasey Kahne. (SprintFun photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Kyle Larson (#57). (SprintFun photo) Ryan Smith (#11) and Tim Shaffer (#49x). (SprintFun photo) Tony Stewart (#14) and Lee Jacobs (#81). (SprintFun photo) Chad Kemenah (#10H), Brandon Spithaler (#22), and Cale Conley (#7k). (SprintFun photo) Paul McMahan. (SprintFun photo) Related Stories: Larson Wins at Ohio Sprint Speedweek Show at Wayne County Reutzel Tops Larson to Win Ohio Sprint Speedweek Feature at Waynesfield Kyle Larson Holds Off Dave Blaney for Ohio Speedweek Victory at Eldora McMahan Takes Ohio Speedweek opener at Attica Clauson wins Speedweek show at Sharon All Star Circuit of ChampionsAttica Raceway ParkOhio Sprint SpeedweekPhoto Gallery