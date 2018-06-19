Photo Gallery: Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Waynesfield Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Waynesfield Raceway Park (SprintFun photo) Aaron Reutzel. (SprintFun photo) Kyle Larson. (SprintFun photo) Danny Dietrich. (SprintFun photo) Dash Draw. (SprintFun photo) (SprintFun photo) (SprintFun photo) Travis Philo (#5T) and Carl Bowser (#98). (SprintFun photo) Carl Bowser (#98), Broc Martin (#97), and Mich Wormall (#97AU). (SprintFun photo) (SprintFun photo) (SprintFun photo) Max Stambaugh (#5M) and Justin Peck (#5x). (SprintFun photo) Paul McMahan (#13) and Dave Blaney (#70). (SprintFun photo) Danny Dietrich (#48) and Tim Shaffer (#49). (SprintFun photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#71) and Cap Henry(#4). (SprintFun photo) Mitch Harble (#19), Chase Baker (#23), and Cale Conley (#7k). (SprintFun photo) Cap Henry (#4), Ryan Smith (#11), and Giovanni Scelzi (#71). (SprintFun photo) Chad Kemenah (#10H) and Danny Dietrich (#48). (SprintFun photo) Related Stories: Photo Gallery: Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Eldora Speedway Photo Gallery: 2018 Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Park Larson Wins at Ohio Sprint Speedweek Show at Wayne County Reutzel Tops Larson to Win Ohio Sprint Speedweek Feature at Waynesfield Kyle Larson Holds Off Dave Blaney for Ohio Speedweek Victory at Eldora All Star Circuit of ChampionsOhio Sprint SpeedweekPhoto Gallerywaynesfield raceway park