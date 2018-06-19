Selinsgrove Speedway Features Four Division Program on Saturday

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (June 18, 2018) – Selinsgrove Speedway will present a four division racing program featuring the 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners this Saturday, June 23, sponsored by Collier Paving & Construction of Shamokin and PEPSI.

The speedway will switch to its 7:30 p.m. summer start time this Saturday with grandstand and pit gates opening at 5 p.m. Engine starts are scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

The roadrunners will take the spotlight in the Collier Paving & Construction Roadrunner 20 championship race paying $600 to win and $75 to start out of the $3,000 purse. Drivers will draw for starting positions for heat races and redraw for the main event. The Middleburg IGA is sponsoring the trophy and cake for the winning team.

Both the 360 sprint cars and super late models will compete in 25-lap main events paying $2,000 to win. The pro stocks will round out the show in a 15-lap feature paying $400 to win.

Newville Family of Businesses is also sponsoring $300, $200, and $100 bonuses to the top three finishing 358 sprint car drivers in this Saturday’s 360 sprint car race.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park will be in action at 7 p.m. this Friday, June 22, with a complete program of go kart racing on the one-fifth mile clay oval. Track gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can also be reached at 570.374.2266.