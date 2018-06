Allstar Performance Event List: June 22-24, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 22-24, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday June 22, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship

Big Diamond Speedway – Minresville, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Dakota Sprint Car Series

Estevan Motor Speedway – Estevan, SK – CAN – Western North Dakota Sprint Cars – Tentative

Farley Speedway – Farley, IA – USA – World of Outlaws

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial

Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series / Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Lee County Spedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Midway Speedway – Lebanon, MO – USA – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Pombo-Sargent Classic

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – ASCS – National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup

Spring Lake Speedway – Unity, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Swainsboro Raceway – Swainsboro, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Thunderbird Speedway – Muskogee, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Harold Leep Classic

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Tri-City Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday June 23, 2018

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

35 Raceway – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

ABC Raceway – Ashland, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series / Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – JB Boyd Memorial

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Brown County Speedway – Aberdeen, SD – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Barry Hyliard Memorial

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – Civil War Series

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Wine County Classic

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Deerfield Speedway – Deerfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series / Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Estevan Motor Speedway – Estevan, SK – CAN – Western North Dakota Sprint Cars – Tentative

Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series

Jennerstown Speedway – Jennerstown, PA – USA – Must See Racing

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Legit Speedway Park – West Plains, MO – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region / ASCS – Warrior Region

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Crate Sprint Cars

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Mobile International Speedway – Irvington, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, NH – USA – International Super Modified Association

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Off Road Raceway – Norfolk, NE – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Young Guns

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – UMP Pro Sprints

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Roaring Knob Speedway – Markleysburg, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Saratoga Speedway – Black Rock, BC – USA – WILROC

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – ASCS – National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – POWRi – 305 Sprint Cars

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Ephing, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Stateline Speedway – Post Falls, ID – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Stateline Speedway – Post Falls, ID – USA – Washington Midget Racing Association

Thunderbird Speedway – Muskogee, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Harold Leep Classic

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Willamette Speedway – Willamette, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday June 24, 2018

Casino Speedway – Watertown, SD – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Darland Memorial

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Stuart Speedway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars