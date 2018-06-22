Mother Nature Takes Out Limaland

LIMA, Ohio (June 22, 2018) – Heavy rain throughout the day Thursday, as well as heavy rain predicted throughout the day Friday, has forced Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials to cancel Friday’s Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing visit to Limaland Motorsports Park.

Heavy precipitation on Thursday left most of the facility under water, and with high percentages of additional rain in the forecast for Friday, the track will be left with very little, if any drying time.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will conclude the 36th edition of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing back at Atomic Speedway on Saturday, June 23, this time battling for a $10,000 top prize during the inaugural Rick Ferkel Classic.

In addition, Wednesday’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek night six feature from Atomic Speedway, which was washed out just as cars were beginning to stage, will also be conducted on Saturday evening. Rick Ferkel Classic hot laps and qualifying will take shape first at Atomic Speedway on Saturday, followed by Wednesday’s make-up feature, then concluding with all remaining preliminary action and the $10,000-to-win Rick Ferkel Classic main event.

The 2018 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing champion will also be crowned on Saturday night. The 2018 champion will receive a $3,000 payday.

Atomic Speedway will open pit gates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 23. The All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6 p.m., sharp. If needed, Atomic Speedway and All Star officials will utilize the previously scheduled rain date of Sunday, June 24. Those seeking additional information regarding the $10,000-to-win Rick Ferkel Classic should visit Atomic Speedway live on the Web at www.atomicspeedway.net.

All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (after 6/22/2018)

1. Carson Macedo – 2234

2. Aaron Reutzel -2198

3. Chad Kemenah – 2178

4. Jac Haudenschild – 2174

5. Parker Price-Miller – 2128

6. Dave Blaney – 2052

7. Paul McMahan – 2020

8. Cale Conley – 1928

9. Brandon Spithaler – 1858

10. Carl Bowser – 1802

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by C&R Racing Standings: (after 6/22/2018)

1. Kyle Larson – 696

2. Paul McMahan – 696

3. Carson Macedo – 670

4. Danny Dietrich – 660

5. Spencer Bayston – 644

6. Ryan Smith – 618

7. Tim Shaffer – 614

8. Parker Price-Miller – 614

9. Aaron Reutzel – 612

10. Gio Scelzi – 602