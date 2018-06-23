Goff Extends DMA Point Lead with Albany-Saratoga Victory

From USA

MALTA, NY (June 22, 2018) — Jason Goff of Preston Hollow, N.Y. extended his lead in the USAC DMA Speed2 Midget standings with his victory in Friday night’s 25-lap feature at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. Seth Carlson took second ahead of Justin Phillips, Adam Whitney and Joe Krawiec. The race featured four different lap leaders. Manny Dian, Jeff Champagne and Seth Carlson all led before Goff took over on lap 21.

USAC LAQUERRE SPORTS SPEED2 DMA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: June 22, 2018 – Malta, New York – Albany-Saratoga Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Jeff Champagne (#77 Champagne), 2. Derek O’Hearn (#55 Matczak), 3. Randy Higginson (#84 Higginson), 4. Manny Dias (#42 Dias), 5. David Moniz (#9m Moniz), 6. Brandon Emerson (#8 Emerson). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Will Hull (#3 Matczak), 2. Adam Whitney (#12 Whitney), 3. Seth Carlson (#2 Matczak), 4. Justin Phillips (#1m Miller), 5. Jason Goff (#19J Goff), 6. Joe Krawiec (#1m Miller), 7. Mike Chaffee (#18c Miller). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Jason Goff, 2. Seth Carlson, 3. Justin Phillips, 4. Adam Whitney, 5. Joe Krawiec, 6. Derek O’Hearn, 7. David Moniz, 8. Manny Dias, 9. Randy Higginson, 10. Brandon Emerson, 11. Mike Chaffee, 12. Jeff Champagne, 13. Will Hull. NT

**Hull flipped on lap 4 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Dias, Laps 3-5 Champagne, Laps 6-20 Carlson, Laps 21-25 Goff.

NEW USAC LAQUERRE SPORTS SPEED2 DMA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Goff-359, 2-Carlson-340, 3-Krawiec-339, 4-Chaffee-299, 5-Hull-287, 6-Phillips-280, 7-Champagne-268, 8-O’Hearn-258, 9-Dias-247, 10-Higginson-229.

NEXT USAC LAQUERRE SPORTS SPEED2 DMA MIDGET RACE: June 30 – Bradford, VT – Bear Ridge Speedway