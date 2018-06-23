Justin Sanders Wins King of the West Feature at Ocean Speedway

NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, CA
Friday June 22, 2018
Feature:
1. 121 – Justin Sanders
2. 83 – Kyle Hirst
3. 21X – Shane Golobic
4. 68 – Chase Johnson
5. 88N – D.J. Netto
6. 10 – Mathew Moles
7. 29 – Willie Croft
8. 8 – Jeremy Chisum
9. 16A – Colby Copeland
10. 26 – Billy Aton
11. 57 – Dustin Golobic
12. 2K – Kyle Offill
13. 88 – Koen Shaw
14. 72W – Kurt Nelson
15. 78 – Mark Barroso
16. 18 – Jenna Frazier
17. 12 – Jarrett Soares
18. 83T – Tanner Carrick
19. 14 – Marcus Dumesny
20. 51 – Gary Paulson
21. 3F – Jamie Cobby
22. 0 – Bud Kaeding