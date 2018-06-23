Justin Sanders Wins King of the West Feature at Ocean Speedway

NARC King of the West

NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, CA
Friday June 22, 2018

Feature:
1. 121 – Justin Sanders
2. 83 – Kyle Hirst
3. 21X – Shane Golobic
4. 68 – Chase Johnson
5. 88N – D.J. Netto
6. 10 – Mathew Moles
7. 29 – Willie Croft
8. 8 – Jeremy Chisum
9. 16A – Colby Copeland
10. 26 – Billy Aton
11. 57 – Dustin Golobic
12. 2K – Kyle Offill
13. 88 – Koen Shaw
14. 72W – Kurt Nelson
15. 78 – Mark Barroso
16. 18 – Jenna Frazier
17. 12 – Jarrett Soares
18. 83T – Tanner Carrick
19. 14 – Marcus Dumesny
20. 51 – Gary Paulson
21. 3F – Jamie Cobby
22. 0 – Bud Kaeding

