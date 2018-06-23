Rain Forces Cancellation of World of Outlaws Event at Farley Speedway

From Anthony Cornini

FARLEY, IA (June 22, 2018) — Continued heavy rain throughout the week that has left the pit area and the grounds flooded at Farley Speedway in Iowa, has led to the cancellation of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event originally scheduled at the track for Friday, June 22. The event will not be re-scheduled.

Those who bought tickets in advance will receive a full refund at the point of purchase.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to action on Saturday, June 23 at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin for the 9thAnnual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers.

For more information on tickets, visit www.slspromotions.com or call 815-344-2023.