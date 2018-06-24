Photos of Jason Johnson _Front Page News, Features, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Seth Bergman. (Wildlight Motorsport Photography) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson. (Rob Kocak photo) Jason Johnson watching his team make final adjustments before the feature. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and Ryan Ruhl (#71). (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Jim Denhamer photo) Shane Stewart (#2) and Jason Johnson (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson. (SprintFun photo) Jason Johnson. (SprintFun photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (SprintFun photo) Jason Johnson. (SprintFun photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (1S) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (41) and Sheldon Haudenschild (17) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (1S) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (41) and Sheldon Haudenschild (17) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shane Stewart (#2) racing with Jason Johnson (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#2), Jason Johnson (#41), and Logan Schuchart (#1s). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and David Gravel (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cale Thomas (91), Donny Schatz (15), and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Joey Saldana (26), Brent Marks (19), and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (19) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson. (Bill Miller photo) Cory Eliason, Logan Schuchart, Jason Johnson, and Aaron Retuzel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cory Eliason, Logan Schuchart, Jason Johnson, and Aaron Retuzel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (#41) inside of Ian Madsen (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and Terry McCarl (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and Mark Dobmeier (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson posing with the trophy from the first Knoxville Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson posing with the trophy from the first Knoxville Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson after winning on Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson after winning on Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson. (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#3) racing with Jason Johnson (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson after winning on Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson after winning on Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Jac Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Jacob Allen (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A), Aaron Reutzel (#87), Cory Eliason (#5H), and Jason Johnson (#41) racing for position. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Winged Nation with Steve Post, Jason Johnson, Ian Madsen, and Erin Crocker. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jennifer and Richard Marshall posing with Jason Johnson, his wife Bobbi, and son Jax at the unveiling of his likeness in the Ralph Capitani Walk of Champions at Knoxville Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson, his wife Bobbi, and son Jax at the unveiling of his likeness in the Ralph Capitani Walk of Champions at Knoxville Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Martin (36) and Wayne Johnson (2C) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daryn Pittman (#9) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson. (Sprint Fun photo) Jason Johnson. (Bill Miller photo) Jason Johnson. (Bill Miller photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Brent Marks (#19M). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and Greg Wilson (#W20) racing for position Tuesday at Joliet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and David Gravel (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#2) and Jason Johnson (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#2) and Jason Johnson (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and Shane Stewart (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Johnson (#41) and Shane Stewart (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap. (Mark Funderburk photo) Daryn Pittman (#9), Shane Stewart (#2), and Jason Johnson (#41). (Sprint Fun Photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (41) and Jason Sides (7S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chad Kemenah (#10H) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. (SprintFun photo) Jason Johnson. (Sprint Fun Photo) Jason Johnson. (Bill Miller Photo) Jason Johnson. (Bill Miller photo) Donny Schatz (15), Jason Johnson (41), and David Gravel (5) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Sides (7S) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cory Eliason (#00) and Jason Johnson (#41). (Chuck Fry photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Alex Bright (77) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gage Walker (7XX) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jason Johnson celebrates his victory at the 2016 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson celebrates his victory at the 2016 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson (#41) inside of Donny Schatz (#15) Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway during the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Donny Schatz (#15) Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway during the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Donny Schatz (#15) Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway during the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson with crew chief Philip Dietz following his victory at the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson with crew chief Philip Dietz following his victory at the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Second place Donny Schatz, winner Jason Johnson, and third place Shane Stewart at the 016 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson with his crew, family, and friends in victory lane following his victory during the 2016 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson with his crew in victory lane following his victory on Saturday during the 2016 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson celebrates his victory at the 2016 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson celebrates his victory at the 2016 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson with the Knoxville Nationals queen and her court. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Terry McCarl (#7X) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Dale Blaney (#1) Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Dale Blaney (#1) Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Terry McCarl (#7x) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Second place Jason Johnson, winner Tim Kaeding, and third place Terry McCarl following Thursday night’s feature at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (l to r) third place Terry McCarl, winner Tim Kaeding, second place Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jason Johnson (#41) racing with Jordan Goldesberry (#65) Saturday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson. (Bill Miller Photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Joey Saldana (#83) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Wednesday night during the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at Rockford Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Daryn Pittman (#9) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Wednesday night during the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at Rockford Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Joey Saldana (#83) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Wednesday night during the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at Rockford Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Bryan Clauson (#17W) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) during the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jason Johnson. (Bill Miller Photo) Jason Johnson (#41) inside of Paul McMahan (#7) Wednesday at Jacksonville Speedway with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Brad Sweet (#49) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Friday at Bakersfield Speedway. (Chuck Fry Photo) Daryn Pittman (#9) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) at Bakersfield Speedway. (Chuck Fry Photo) Jason Johnson. (Chuck Fry Photo) Shane Golobic (#22) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Friday at Ocean Speedway. (Chuck Fry Photo) Shane Stewart (#2) racing with Jason Johnson (#41). (Chuck Fry Photo) Jason Johnson. (Chuck Fry Photo) Jacob Weaver following Jason Johnson’s feature victory at Placerville Speedway. (Image courtesy of Jacob Weaver) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Danny Lasoski, Terry McCarl, and Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jason Johnson. (Bill Miller Photo) Jason Johnson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson broke into Victory Lane for the first time in 2014 with the Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV American Real to open up the weekend at the Cocopah Speedway. (ASCS / Keenan Wright) John Carney (74B) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shawn Petersen (4X) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson, Davey Heskin, and Tony Bruce Jr (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (41) and Jack Dover (53) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brad Loyet (05) and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (17) and Nate Van Haaften (3) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (17) and Nate Van Haaften (3) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson captured his fourth Lucas Oil ASCS title and the largest payday in the history of ASCS worth $25,000 in the 2013 season finale at the Cocopah Speedway. (ASCS / Tim Aylwin) Jason Johnson stands in victory lane at the Lexington 104 Speedway in the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour’s inaugural visit (ASCS / Bryan Hulbert) Jason Johnson (41) and Mark Dobmeier (13) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown (21), Jason Johnson (41), Kaley Engstrom (25M), and Lee Grosz (4J) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (#1K) racing with Jason Johnson (#41) Monday night at the Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway. – Mike Campbell Photo Jason Johnson (41) and Brad Sweet (49) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jonathan Cornell (28), Davey Heskin (56), and Jason Johnson (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson (41), Jonathan Cornell (28), and Brad Loyet (05) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson emerged victorious at the Grays Harbor Raceway for his sixth win of 2013 to retake the Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV American Real points lead. (ASCS / Fletcher Photo) Jason Johnson is joined by his wife Bobbi and son Jaxx following his win at the Billings Motorsports Park on Tuesday, July 9 at the Billings Motorsports Park. The win was Johnson’s fifth of the season with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour. (ASCS / Bryan Hulbert) Jason Johnson enjoys his fourth victory of 2013 in Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV American Real competition with his son Jaxx. (ASCS / Tim Aylwin Photo) Jason Johnson (41) passes Daryn Pittman (9) during World of Outlaws sprint car feature action at 34 Raceway on 7 June 2013. (Serena Dalhamer photo) Mike Houseman Jr (68), Jason Johnson (41), and Nate Van Haaften (3) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Johnson earned a hefty $10,000 at the Cocopah Speedway, bringing his weekend sweep to a total value of $13,000. (ASCS Photo / Tim Aylwin) Jason Johnson stands with his wife and crew following his victory on the opening night of the Cocopah Cup Challenge at the Cocopah Speedway.in Somerton, Ariz. (ASCS Photo / Bryan Hulbert) Jason Johnson grabbed his 10th win of 2012 with the Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV this past Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo Credit: Tim Aylwin Wayne Johnson under Jason Johnson. – Tim Aylwin Photo Mark Dobmeier. – Mermaid Racing Photos / Serena Dalhamer Jason Johnson. – Mermaid Racing Photos / Serena Dalhamer Jason Johnson celebrates after winning the inaugural U.S. 36 Nationals presented by Racinboys.com and TBJ Promotions. The July 3rd victory is Johnson’s seventh of the 2012 season with the Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV. Photo credit: Nicole Lee (High Fly’n Photos) Jason Johnson. Photo Credit: Jimmy Jones (Jones Sports Media) Jason Johnson took his fifth Lucas Oil ASCS victory of 2012 at the Salina Highbanks in Salina, Oklahoma. Photo Credit: JJR Jason Johnson took round 3 of the 2012 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek at Jones Motor Speedway in Chatham, Louisiana. – Photo Credit: Mr. E. Photography Jason Johnson picked up the NCRA sprint car season opening victory at 81 Speedway. – Photo courtesy of inthedirtphotos.com Jason Johnson used restarts to his advantage to grab the win at the 39th annual ASCS Spring National at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Photo by Tim Aylwin. Saturday’s night’s Lucas Oil ASCS presented by K&N Filters National winner Jason Johnson at the 33rd Annual Jackson Nationals presented by Brodix is joined on the podium by runner-up Tim Crawley (right) and third-place Jeff Swindell (left). (Rob Kocak photo) Jason Johnson picked off his fifth Lucas Oil ASCS presented by K&N Filters National win of the year with a $6,000 triumph in Saturday night’s 33rd Annual Jackson Nationals presented by Brodix Cylinder Heads at Minnesota’s 1/2-mile Jackson Speedway. (Rob Kocak photo) Jason Johnson. – T.J. Buffenbarger Photo Jason Johnson. – T.J. Buffenbarger Photo Jason Johnson and the JJR No. 41 crew in Lucas Oil ASCS victory lane after topping Saturday night’s 35-lap main event at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway. (Lonnie Wheatley photo) Jason Johnson won Sunday’s Smiley’s Racing Products ASCS Gulf South main event at the Speedarama Raceway in Lufkin, TX. (ASCS Gulf South photo) Jason Johnson and the JJR No. 41 team in ASCS Lone Star vs. ASCS Sooner victory lane after topping Saturday night’s 25-lap Red River Clash main event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, TX. (Tim Aylwin photo) Jason Johnson and crew in Lucas Oil ASCS presented by K&N Filters victory lane after topping Friday night’s 38th Annual Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals 25-lap preliminary feature in Mesquite, TX. (Tim Aylwin photo) Jason Johnson takes the checkered flag in Friday night’s Lucas Oil ASCS presented by K&N Filters main event at the 38th Annual Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals. (Tim Aylwin photo) Jason Johnson jason johnson Related Stories: Johnson and Pittman injured following Placerville incident Jason Johnson tops 360 poll Jason Johnson Declared 2014 Lucas Oil ASCS National Champion! Jason Johnson on top with ASCS Warriors at Hockett Tribute Podcast with Jason Johnson and Shane Stewart Jason Johnson