Lucas Oil Presents Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken on June 29

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 27, 2018) – Following the first, and hopefully final, rainout of the season, Ohsweken Speedway will return to action on Friday, June 29 as Lucas Oil presents a full card of Friday Night Excitement. On the schedule are all four Ohsweken weekly divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. The Thunder Stocks are competing in their second home track race as part of the Insta-Panels Duel on the Dirt Series.

Race time is 7:30pm with grandstand gates opening at 6:00pm. Adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. This pricing is in effect for all weekly Friday Night Excitement shows in 2018.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

The championship standings were shaken two weeks ago when Dylan Westbrook finished outside of victory lane and the top-10 for the first time this season. A victory win after four consecutive podium finishes vaulted Caistor Centre’s Cory Turner to the points lead and an eight-point advantage over Westbrook, who now sits second. Fenwick’s Jim Huppunen is third in the standings, just one point ahead of Pain Court, Ont. native Tyler Hendricks and six points up on 360 Sprint Car rookie Mike Thorne, who occupies fifth. Steve Lyons, Ryan Turner, Mack DeMan, Chris Steele and Jamie Turner complete the current top-10.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

After his second victory of the season on June 15, Jesse Costa extended his point lead in the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car division to 19 markers over rookie Lucas Smith. Costa has had an exemplary start to the season and is also the point leader on the Action Sprint Tour powered by RaceRivalz.com. Shone Evans currently sits third, 31 points off the lead while Holly Porter sits fourth and Hannah Ferrel holds down the fifth spot. Aaron Turkey, Jerry Hill, Rob Neely, Steven Beckett and Dereck Lemyre sit in spots six through 10 after five races.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Dave Bailey’s third win of the season on June 15 saw him extend his point lead in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division to 13 points over Ken Sargent, who has been the model for consistency so far this season with five straight top-10 finishes. Logan Shwedyk, also a winner this season, sits in third only one point behind Sargent and has just one more point than Jim Lampman in fourth. Ryan Beagle and Trevor DeBoer sit deadlocked for fifth at 342 points, which is 29 back of Bailey. Billy Bleich Jr., Mark Bazuin, Christopher Hale and Brian Teelple round out the top-10.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Nick Masi has taken commanding control of the top spot in the HRW Automotive Mini Stock division on the strength of his third win this season last time he unloaded the No.222 at Ohsweken. His advantage is now 37 points over Sean Iftody and 43 over third-place Dusty DeBoer. Gillian Hils sits in fourth-place, 10 points back of DeBoer, but just three ahead of fifth-place Jonathan Ayrton. Matt Nuell, Martin Schroeder, Dale Millard, Brian Crosgrove and Mike Sarantakos are holding positions six through 10 with five races complete.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca.

2018 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 23rd season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

