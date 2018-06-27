OHIO VALLEY SPRINTCARS HEAD BACK TO WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SATURDAY

By Mike Swanger

The month of June schedule will close out this Saturday night at NAPA Jani Auto Parts Wayne County Speedway as the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association rolls back in for the second of their 4 scheduled races at the 3/8 mile oval. Fremont’s D J Foos won the OVSCA race back on May 12 as Danny Mumaw and Lee Jacobs followed. This will also be a regular points race for the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints. Mumaw leads Jordan Ryan by 10 points and Trey Jacobs trails by 18 points going into this weeks action.

For the Kar Connection Super Late Models, the CorBon Super Stocks and the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stocks, it will be Mid Season Championships and double points on the line. With 2 wins in the four races run for the Kar Connection Super Late Models, Ontario’s Cody Scott has a two point advantage over 5 time track champion, Ryan Markham, who has one win along with a second, third and fourth place finish’s at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’.

Defending track champion, Bob Daugherty of Mansfield, has a 29 point advantage over Paul Holmes, but Holmes’ place in second is tight as 6th place in points is just 9 markers behind Holmes’ 159 points, that being Tyler Nicely (150). In between those two are T A Perrine (156), Gary Hensel Jr. and Brandon Craver, both with 151 points.

Quite the battle going on for the early points race for the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stocks as the top three drivers have not finished out of the top five in the four races run as just 2 markers separate them. Jordan James has two wins and a 4th and 5th place finishes to give him 180 points while defending track champion, Cory Staley has 1 win, a second, third and fourth for 179 points and Doug Hensel has 3 seconds and a third for 178 points.

Gates open at 3 pm with hot laps at 6 pm and the green flag drops at 7 pm. Check the website at www.waynecountyspeedway.com for the latest information or at facebook.com/waynecountyspeedway