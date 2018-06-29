Allstar Performance Event List: June 29 – July 1, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 29 – July 1, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday June 29, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Columbus Speedway – Columbus, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Summer Shootout

Crowley’s Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region – ASCS Mid-South Speedweek

Daugherty Speedway – Boswell, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Granite City Speedway – Suak Rapids, MN – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – North/South Shootout

Granite City Speedway – Suak Rapids, MN – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – ASCS – National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Fred Brownfield Classic

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Fred Brownfield Classic

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, Mi – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Jackson County Speedway – Jackson, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Speedweekend

Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI – USA – USAC – Silver Crown Championship

Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – USA – ASCS – Warrior Region

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Spencer Speedway – Williamson, NY – USA – SBS Series

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek

Saturday June 30, 2018

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Battlegrounds Speedway – Highlands, TX – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – North/South Shootout

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Dinosaur Downs Speedway – Drumheller, AB – USA – Alberta Sportsman Tour

Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Joliet, IL – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association

Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Joliet, ILL – USA – POWRi – WAR Wildcard Sprint Car Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Speedweekend

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – ASCS – National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Fred Brownfield Classic

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Fred Brownfield Classic

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region – ASCS Mid-South Speedweek

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kickapoo Speedway – Oakwood, IL – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS – Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Langley Speedway – Hampton, BA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek / Kevin Gobrecht Memorial

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Lovelock Speedway – Lovelock, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League

Merritt Speedway – Merritt, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, NH – USA – International Super Modified Association

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

New Stateline Speedway – Busti, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Summer Shootout

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds

Owosso Speedway – Owosso, MI – USA – Must See Racing

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Sumter Speedway – Sumter, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Sunday July 1, 2018

141 Speedway – Francis Creek, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Birch Run Raceway – Birch Run, MI – USA – Must See Racing

Dinosaur Downs Speedway – Drumheller, AB – USA – Alberta Sportsman Tour

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – ASCS – Warrior Region

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Stuart Speedway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars