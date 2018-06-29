DKT Transport is official sponsor of Brad Doty Classic heats

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Shawn Loken loves racing. He travels around the country attending events and his company's name – DKW Transport – can be found on race cars from coast to coast, including being the title sponsor of the heat races for the 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics. The event will be held Tuesday, July 10 (rain date of Wednesday, July 11) at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and will once again feature the World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Car Series.DKW Transport is a cargo and freight trucking company that Loken operates out of his home base in New Richland, Minnesota."Do to recent health issues I've decided to cut back on my involvement in racing this year. But, I'm proud to have the DKW Transport name affiliated with the other great companies who support the Brad Doty Classic," Loken said."I couldn't be happier that Shawn is back with our race. He has done so much for the racing community," said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.Featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world, the 2017 Brad Doty Classic had 58 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize, the largest single day car count of the season for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.This year will mark the 14th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 27 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale at every event at Attica Raceway Park leading up to the event and are $35. There have been 22 different winners in the 27 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).Brad Doty Classic WinnersStarted at Attica Raceway Park

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie SmithMoved to Limaland Motorsports Park

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained OutMoved back to Attica Raceway Park

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)2017- David Gravel