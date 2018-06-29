Waynesfield Set For 4th of July Race Lovers Dream!

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (6/28/18) – Following two of the biggest events of the year at Waynesfield Raceway Park, officials are now preparing for the biggest week and a half of the 2018 season, with three events scheduled in just eight days. First the holiday weekend kicks off with DARF Night on Saturday June 30th, featuring the Quest Federal Credit Union Non Wing Sprints, the Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds, the Block Insurance Agency Tough Trucks, and the Indian Lake Outfitters Compact division. This will be the return of the WRP Weekend Warriors after two rain outs and Ohio Sprint Speedweek delayed their reappearance since June 2nd.

Following DARF Night on Saturday, the action returns to the 1/3rd mile just three days later on Tuesday July 3rd for one of the most anticipated events of the season, the Sprint Summer Sizzler. The all sprint car event will feature the return of the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders, the FAST 410 Sprint Cars, the FAST 305 Sprint Cars, and the Waynesfield regular AMSA Mini Sprints. Each division will be racing with extra money on the line Tuesday, with the NRA 360’s paying $4,000 to win, FAST 410s paying $3,000, FAST 305’s paying $1,000 to win, and the Mini Sprints paying $500. This event has seen upwards of close to 60-70 sprint cars competing in the past, and that number is expected to rise this year with the addition of the Mini Sprints.

Additionally, the NRA Sprint Invaders will be running a holiday points fund through the week. Their weekend kicks off Friday night June 29th at Limaland Motorsports Park and then Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Both of those events will pay $2,000 to win. The points fund through the three events will end Tuesday at Waynesfield paying the winner $1500. 2nd place will pay $1000, 3rd receives $750, 4th $500, and 5th place $250. This 4th of July weekend points fund is being sponsored by Dales Concrete & Decorative Stamping out of Leipsic, OH.

To end the 4th of July week, WRP returns to action with the Dick Spencer Memorial on Saturday July 7th. This event will feature the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS Non Wing), the Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints, and the Indian Lake Outfitters Compact class. The Non Wing Sprints will pay $1500 to win, and the Mini Sprints also receiving a pay increase with $700 to win. This event is an annual memorial race to Dick Spencer, a long time local non wing sprint car driver and supporter of the Waynesfield Raceway Park. Dicks family will be in house giving out multiple prizes to kids of all ages.

Waynesfield kicks off the week this Saturday with four classes of racing. Adult general admission is just $12. Kids aged 11-15 are admitted for $6, with everyone under the age of 10 admitted for FREE. Pit access is available to anyone for $25.

Pricing for the Sprint Summer Sizzler will be $20 for adult general admission, and $15 for kids aged 11-15. 10 and under are free and pit access is available for $30.

Pricing then for the Dick Spencer Memorial will be $15 for adults, $6 for kids aged 11-15, 10 and under are free, and pit access for $30.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park, or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.

Be the first to know on all things Waynesfield Raceway Park by signing up for the WRP mailing list. Click here to subscribe today.