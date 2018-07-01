Andrews Knocks Gorilla Off his Back toTake FAST 410 win at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (June 30, 2018) – Chris Andrews knocked the gorilla off his back Saturday, June 30 at Fremont Speedway. The Sandusky, Ohio driver has dealt with mechanical issues and an ill-handling race car throughout 2018, but the Burmeister Racing team put it all together on Willie’s Sales & Service Night for Andrews first 410 sprint car win of the year.

It wasn’t easy for Andrews as he first battled with Broc Martin and then had to hold off a charging Tyler Gunn the final five laps to score his 10th career win at “The Track That Action Built.” The win also will help Andrews inch closer to the top three in points for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics.

“Track was pretty good tonight and the Kistler motor was running pretty good and Mikey (Sommers, crew chief) had the car good. I thought we had it a little tight at the beginning…it’s a 100 degrees out and I was working twice as hard but I can’t thank these guys enough. Channel Seed, Edwards Agriculture, ML Graphics, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products, and Mikey and Rollie, Tommie, Glenn and Sharon Burmeister for putting up with all of us,” Andrews said in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

“It’s been a frustrating year. This is noteasy. Broc Martin and Byron Reed and Stuart Brubaker…all these guys are tough and are getting better all the time,” Andrews added.

Pittsboro, Indiana’s Randy Hannagan has won a lot of sprint car races in his career from the World of Outlaws and All Stars to victories in Australia. But a win at Fremont Speedway has eluded him until Saturday. Hannagan held off a late race challenge from Devin Dobie to capture his first ever win at “The Track That Action Built” with the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders. Hannagan dedicated the victory to Jason Johnson, who lost his life racing a week ago.

“I could retire now because I have this place off my bucket list. This place and Attica has eluded me more than any other place in the world. It’s the trickest race track….you have to race the track. We’ve thought we’ve had it right every time we have been here…that last time I pushed so bad in qualifying I wanted to load it up and go home. These guys never give up….Lonny, Dennis Yoakum, Fritz, my son, Mason…that’s the biggest pleasure I get is having him out here and meeting me in victory lane,” said Hannagan beside his Stark County Co-Op, McDallion, Refinish Systems, Hoosier Tire, SMRS, Kenny’s Components backed #22H.

“This one right here is for Jason Johnson. It’s a tough deal when you race for a living like he has….I’ve been able to do it a number of years. I didn’t know Jason that well but I knew him. We raced in Australia together and all across the country. It’s hard to get close to these guys for when things like this happen because it hits home. It’s an extended part of your family. This is also for Kent Karhoff my long time crew chief…his father passed away the same day as Jason Johnson so I want to dedicate this to him also. He’s been a big part of my career over the years with Dennis Yoakum Racing and my old team. I have to thank Ron Hammons for keeping a hell of a series together and Rich Farmer for giving us a track. I think we have one of the best series in the country to race with,” added Hannagan.

Jamie Miller is the hottest 305 sprint car driver in Ohio right now. The Fremont, Ohio driver dominated the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 A-main for his fourth straight win in the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro. It was Miller’s second win of the year at Fremont and his fifth overall victory of 2018. Miller will take a big FAST point lead into the series race at Waynesfield Raceway Park Tuesday, July 3.

“This isn’t really my type of trace track. It was pretty slick for me but we have this car really dialed in. It doesn’t seem like we can do any wrong with it. This things stutters and stumbles like crazy on starts and restarts but we worked on it and it was a lot better tonight. I popped off six in a row at Attica one time and I’m hoping to out do that. This is special because we have won four in a row at three different race tracks. It’s tough to win that many races period in this division. On any given night there’s 15 cars in the pits that can win,” said Miller beside Sonic Hauling, Fostoria Mod Shop, Phil Rister Racing, NAPA of Attica, Reedtown Tavern, Branham Builders, Crown Battery, Avon by Angie, Sparting Underground backed #26.

Andrews and DJ Foos were scheduled to comprise the front row of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main but Foos went pit-side before the green could wave. That would move Broc Martin to the outside of the front row. When the green flew Martin grabbed the lead but Andrews raced to his inside with Byron Reed and Kody Kinser battling for third. Andrews took the lead on lap two but Martin continued to hound him to the outside over the next few laps.

Andrews began to steadily inch away from Martin while Kinser, Reed and Tyler Gunn gave chase. Just as the leaders were preparing to enter heavy lapped traffic with Kinser challenging Martin for the runner-up spot, Kinser spun. Andrews got a terrific restart and pulled away from Martin, Reed, Stuart Brubaker, Gunn, Nate Dussel (from 14th) and Craig Mintz. Reed took second on lap 14 and chipped away at Andrews’ lead and was right on his rear bumper when they encountered lapped traffic again with nine laps to go. The car on the move was Gunn, who charged into third on lap 17 and was closing on Andrews and Reed when the caution flew for a Thomas Meseraull spin with seven laps to go.

With a clear track Andrews pulled away slightly when the green flew again with Gunn quickly taking second from Reed. With four laps to go Gunn was racing to Andrews’ outside. The duo battled wing to wing to the checkers with Andrews scoring the narrow win over Gunn with Reed, Brubaker and Dussel rounding out the top five.

The NRA 360 feature got off to a shaky start as a four car pile-up resulted in a second attempt. When the green flew outside front row starter Hannagan drove into the lead over Mitch Brown, Hud Horton, Devin Dobie and Tim Allison. A quick caution for a Bo Barber spin on lap four kept the field close. But, when the green flew so did Hannagan, pulling away from Brown while Dobie jumped into third. Mike Burkin brought out the caution on lap 12, wiping out a big lead for Hannagan.

On the ensuing restart Hannagan could not shake Brown and Dobie who waged an entertaining battle for second. Dobie, who won the NRA feature Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park, drove into second with seven laps to go and started to slowly reel in Hannagan. On lap 21 Dobie drove deep into turn three and caught the cushion and took a wild ride. When the race resumed, Hannagan drove away to the win over Mitch Brown, last place starter Jared Horstman, Horton and Tim Allison.

In the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 A-main Kyle Peters and Miller brought the field to green with Peters gaining the advantage over Miller, Bobby Clark, Seth Schneider and Brandon Moore. Peters led until lap five when he got bottled up behind a lapped car and both Miller and Clark snuck around him. Miller steadily pulled away from Clark with Peters, Moore and John Ivy in pursuit. Miller was in heavy lapped traffic with seven laps remaining when the caution flew for Jim Taddeo. But, when the green came back out Miller pulled away once again to take the checkers with a huge advantage over Clark.

After the race Clark was found to be light at the scales so Peters would be credited with second and Ivy, Moore and Tyler Street would round out the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 7 for Crown Battery Night with a lot of “Crown Cash” on the line for the FAST 410 sprints, 305 sprints, dirt trucks and late models.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, June 30, 2018

Willie’s Sales & Service Night

Starting Position [*]

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.23-DJ Foos, 12.267; 2.16-Chris Andrews, 12.297; 3.5K-Adam Kekich, 12.371; 4.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 12.394; 5.09-Craig Mintz, 12.444; 6.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.460; 7.7-Shawn Valenti, 12.491; 8.97-Broc Martin, 12.492; 9.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.550; 10.5-Byron Reed, 12.587; 11.98-Joe Trenca, 12.615; 12.4k-Kody Kinser, 12.623; 13.2+-Brian Smith, 12.624; 14.22M-Dan McCarron, 12.680; 15.4H-Cap Henry, 12.711; 16.8J-Jess Stiger, 12.779; 17.00-Thomas Meseraull, 12.819; 18.8M-TJ Michael, 12.831; 19.14H-Todd Heller, 12.887; 20.1-Nate Dussel, 12.945; 21.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 12.954; 22.4T-Tracy Hines, 12.963; 23.53-Brayden Fox, 13.068; 24.83-Adam Cruea, 13.766; 25.59J-Kirk Jeffries, 13.896; 26.2L-Landon Lalonde, 14.094; 27.96AU-Bruce White, 14.539;

Heat 1 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 7-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 3. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[3] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[5] ; 6. 4T-Tracy Hines[8] ; 7. 14H-Todd Heller[7] ; 8. 8J-Jess Stiger[6] ; 9. 59J-Kirk Jeffries[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 97-Broc Martin[2] ; 2. 16-Chris Andrews[4] ; 3. 98-Joe Trenca[1] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[3] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 7. 00-Thomas Meseraull[6] ; 8. 53-Brayden Fox[8] ; 9. 2L-Landon Lalonde[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 4k-Kody Kinser[1] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 4. 4H-Cap Henry[5] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[6] ; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich[4] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[7] ; 8. 83-Adam Cruea[8] ; 9. 96AU-Bruce White[9]

B-Main 1 (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 2. 4T-Tracy Hines[3] ; 3. 5K-Adam Kekich[4] ; 4. 00-Thomas Meseraull[2] ; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[13] ; 6. 14H-Todd Heller[6] ; 7. 8J-Jess Stiger[7] ; 8. 53-Brayden Fox[8] ; 9. 59J-Kirk Jeffries[10] ; 10. 83-Adam Cruea[9] ; 11. 96AU-Bruce White[12] ; 12. 2L-Landon Lalonde[11]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 16-Chris Andrews[1] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[6] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[14] ; 6. 97-Broc Martin[4] ; 7. 09-Craig Mintz[11] ; 8. 8M-TJ Michael[15] ; 9. 5K-Adam Kekich[18] ; 10. 4T-Tracy Hines[17] ; 11. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[10] ; 12. 4H-Cap Henry[12] ; 13. 22M-Dan McCarron[16] ; 14. 4k-Kody Kinser[5] ; 15. 98-Joe Trenca[8] ; 16. 7-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 17. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[20] ; 18. 00-Thomas Meseraull[19] ; 19. 2+-Brian Smith[13] ; 20. 23-DJ Foos[2]

Hard Charger: 1-Nate Dussel +9

NRA Sprints

Qualifying

1.17-Jared Horstman, 13.504; 2.22H-Randy Hannagan, 13.510; 3.23-Devon Dobie, 13.515; 4.87-Jason Barney, 13.607; 5.11A-Tim Allison, 13.632; 6.10-Mitch Brown, 13.986; 7.24-Kobe Allison, 14.048; 8.28-Hud Horton, 14.066; 9.B20-Butch Schroeder, 14.175; 10.1-10-Jake Brown, 14.332; 11.5W-Jeff Williams, 14.481; 12.48-Mike Burkin, 14.567; 13.22D-Aaron Robnolte, 14.648; 14.51-Jay Dunham, 14.945; 15.14-Bo Barber, 15.750;

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 11A-Tim Allison[2] ; 2. 23-Devon Dobie[3] ; 3. 24-Kobe Allison[1] ; 4. B20-Butch Schroeder[5] ; 5. 5W-Jeff Williams[6] ; 6. 22D-Aaron Robnolte[7] ; 7. 14-Bo Barber[8] ; 8. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Hud Horton[1] ; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan[4] ; 3. 10-Mitch Brown[2] ; 4. 87-Jason Barney[3] ; 5. 1-10-Jake Brown[5] ; 6. 48-Mike Burkin[6] ; 7. 51-Jay Dunham[7]

A-Main 1 (25 Laps)

1. 22H-Randy Hannagan[2] ; 2. 10-Mitch Brown[1] ; 3. 17-Jared Horstman[15] ; 4. 28-Hud Horton[4] ; 5. 11A-Tim Allison[3] ; 6. 1-10-Jake Brown[10] ; 7. B20-Butch Schroeder[7] ; 8. 51-Jay Dunham[14] ; 9. 22D-Aaron Robnolte[11] ; 10. 24-Kobe Allison[5] ; 11. 87-Jason Barney[8] ; 12. 5W-Jeff Williams[9] ; 13. 14-Bo Barber[13] ; 14. 48-Mike Burkin[12] ; 15. 23-Devon Dobie[6]

Hard Charger: 17-Jared Horstman +12

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.761; 2.19R-Steve Rando, 14.088; 3.21-Dustin Stroup, 14.191; 4.4*-Tyler Street, 14.283; 5.97-Kyle Peters, 14.334; 6.8-Bobby Clark, 14.409; 7.77I-John Ivy, 14.448; 8.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.458; 9.36-Seth Schneider, 14.509; 10.12-Kyle Capodice, 14.684; 11.4T-Jim Taddeo, 14.758; 12.09-Justin Adams, 14.902; 13.X-Mike Keegan, 15.629; 14.18R-Duffy Rubel, 17.189;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 8-Bobby Clark[1] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 3. 97-Kyle Peters[2] ; 4. 77I-John Ivy[5] ; 5. 4*-Tyler Street[3] ; 6. 21-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 7. X-Mike Keegan[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 4T-Jim Taddeo[5] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 4. 09-Justin Adams[6] ; 5. 18R-Duffy Rubel[7] ; 6. 12-Kyle Capodice[1] ; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. 97-Kyle Peters[1] ; 3. 77I-John Ivy[7] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 5. 4*-Tyler Street[9] ; 6. 21-Dustin Stroup[11] ; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[14] ; 8. 12-Kyle Capodice[12] ; 9. 36-Seth Schneider[4] ; 10. 4T-Jim Taddeo[5] ; 11. X-Mike Keegan[13] ; 12. 09-Justin Adams[8] ; 13. 18R-Duffy Rubel[10] ; 14. 8-Bobby Clark[3]

Hard Charger: 19R-Steve Rando +7