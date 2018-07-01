Koby Walters Tops DCRP Mid-Season Championships

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 30, 2018) – Liberal’s Koby Walters raced to his first Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car win of the season by topping Saturday night’s 20-lap feature that capped off Dodge City Raceway Park’s Mid-Season Championships atop the 3/8-mile clay oval.

While Walters became the sixth different winner of the season in as many DCRP Sprint Car events, other Mid-Season Championship event winners included Clay Sellard in IMCA Modifieds, Clay Sellard in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Angel Munoz in IMCA Stock Cars and Tathan Burkhart in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

In the 20-lap Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car feature, Walters took command on the eighth round en route to his first Dodge City Raceway Park since April of 2016.

“We’ve been working on this car a lot and we finally got it dialed in pretty well,” Walters said of the Walters Irrigation No. 33 entry.

While Walters gridded the feature fourth, Ray Seemann outdueled pole starter Steven Richardson for the point on the opening lap and paced the initial seven rounds until Walters raced by for the lead on the eighth circuit.

Walters had the field covered the rest of the way with Seemann fending off Richardson for runner-up honors. Richardson filled out the podium in third with Zach Blurton and Jordan Knight rounding out the top five.

The IMCA Modifieds offered up another first-time winner on the season with Bucklin’s Clay Sellard surviving a late charge from Brendon Gemmill to become the fourth different winner of the season in as many events.

Sellard needed just seven laps to rally from the tenth position and around Jessie Hoskins for the lead in the 20-lap main event. He slipped away for a while, but Gemmill was on the charge after being collected in an opening-lap skirmish.

Gemmill climbed back into second by the 12th round and was within striking distance over the final circuits. A lapped car as the white flag flew worked to Sellard’s advantage with Gemmill settling for runner-up honors. Hoskins crossed the stripe third with Mike Petersilie and Troy Gemmill rounding out the top five.

Cordell, Oklahoma’s Robert Elliott raced to his second IMCA Sport Modified win of the season at DCRP after taking the lead away from Garrett Donley on the sixth round and then leading the rest of the way in the 20-lapper.

With Elliott leading the way, Brandon Kenney battled past Jeff Kaup by the time a caution flew after 12 rounds. Kenney briefly pressed Elliott for the point before Elliott slipped away in the No. 09 to secure the win. Kenney settled for second with Kaup, Dakota Sproul and Freddy McCoy rounding out the top five.

Lamar, Colorado’s Angel Munoz became the first three-time winner of the season at Dodge City Raceway Park by fending off Troy Burkhart to take top honors in the 15-lap IMCA Stock Car feature.

Munoz gridded the feature ninth and waded through three and four-wide traffic to take command by the fifth lap. Burkhart charged into second after a lap nine caution and turned on the heat on Munoz to see which one would become the first three-time winner of the year.

Burkhart edged ahead briefly on the 10th lap only to have Munoz counter and recapture the point for keeps. Munoz raced to the stripe ahead of Burkhart with Chris Oliver, Dusty Witthuhn and Greg Schell rounding out the top five.

Hays’ shoe Tathan Burkhart picked off his first DCRP win by topping the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature.

Burkhart battled past Brett Copeland on the sixth round and led the rest of the way to take the win ahead of Brooke Russell, Reagan Sellard, Duane Wahrman and Copeland.

Action resumes at Dodge City Raceway Park with on Saturday night, July 14, with another exciting round of championship action featuring IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Mid-Season Championships

June 30, 2018 Results:

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. E85-Ray Seemann, 2. 10-Jordan Knight, 3. 7-Shane Sundquist, 4. 0-Steven Richardson, 5. 97-Brian Herbert, 6. 17x-Kade Hagans, 7. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 8. 1x-Cody Lampe, 9. 18-Brandon Sprott, 10. 95-Buddy Tubbs.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 33-Koby Walters, 2. 2j-Zach Blurton, 3. 49x-Luke Cranston, 4. 49-Kris Moore, 5. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 6. 8J-Brandy Jones, 7. 6-Kaden Taylor, 8. 28-Tracey Hill, 9. 11k-Tyler Knight, 10. 91-Christian Shriver (DNS).

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 33-Koby Walters, 2. E85-Ray Seemann, 3. 0-Steven Richardson, 4. 2J-Zach Blurton, 5. 10-Jordan Knight, 6. 49x-Luke Cranston, 7. 97-Brian Herbert, 8. 28-Tracey Hill, 9. 7-Shane Sundquist, 10. 1x-Cody Lampe, 11. 11k-Tyler Knight, 12. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 13. 18-Brandon Sprott, 14. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 15. 8J-Brandy Jones, 16. 6-Kaden Taylor, 17. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 18. 49-Kris Moore, 19. 17x-Kade Hagans, 20. 91-Christian Shriver (DNS).

IMCA Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jessie Hoskins, 2. 44-Mike Lunow, 3. 2L-Tracy Link, 4. 85c-Clay Sellard, 5. 16-Kevin Gray, 6. 3c-Casey Jo Gemmill, 7. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 8. 27-Grant Florence.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 01-Jesse Smith, 2. 25p-Mike Petersilie, 3. G3-Brendon Gemmill, 4. A2-Randy Wilson, 5. 7n-William Nusser, 6. 57-Joel Lane, 7. 1n-Nick Link.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 721-Troy Gemmill, 2. 25-Kale Beavers, 3. 22T-Trent Gray, 4. 26-Tom Beavers, 5. 06-Chad Taylor, 6. 3h-Ryan Heger, 7. 7-Treyton Gann.

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 85c-Clay Sellard, 2. G3-Brendon Gemmill, 3. 71-Jessie Hoskins, 4. 25p-Mike Petersilie, 5. 721-Troy Gemmill, 6. 7n-William Nusser, 7. 1n-Nick Link, 8. A2-Randy Wilson, 9. 25-Kale Beavers, 10. 16-Kevin Gray, 11. 3c-Casey Jo Wanger, 12. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 13. 7-Shane Sundquist 14. 26-Tom Beavers, 15. 57-Joel Lane, 16. 44-Mike Lunow, 17. 01-Jesse Smith, 18. 06-Chad Taylor, 19. 3h-Ryan Heger, 20. 2L-Tracy Link, 21. 22T-Trent Gray, 22. 27-Grant Florence (DNS).

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 3d-Garrett Donley, 2. 08-Dakota Sproul, 3. 92-Jeff Kaup, 4. 37-Bart Baker, 5. 81-Troy Bynum, 6. 12d-Brad Johnson, 7. 11h-Denver Howard.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 09-Robert Elliott, 2. 21b-Brandon Kenney, 3. 4p-Daylon Bergeron, 4. 21-Joey Maupin, 5. 33r-Mike Roach, 6. 4-Freddy McCoy, 7. 10-Alex Wiens.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 18-Kyle Wiens, 2. 7-Jarett Lunow, 3. 8-Brian May, 4. 5r-Kaleb Roach, 5. 65-Kohl Ricke, 6. 3m-Eric Munoz, 7. 62-Marvin Ward.

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 09-Robert Elliott, 2. 21b-Brandon Kenney, 3. 92-Jeff Kaup, 4. 08-Dakota Sproul, 5. 4-Freddy McCoy, 6. 7-Jarett Lunow, 7. 3m-Eric Munoz, 8. 4p-Daylon Bergeron, 9. 18-Kyle Wiens, 10. 12d-Brad Johnson, 11. 21-Joey Maupin, 12. 11h-Denver Howard, 13. 62-Marvin Ward, 14. 3d-Garrett Donley, 15. 33r-Mike Roach, 16. 8-Brian May, 17. 10-Alex Wiens, 18. 65-Kohl Ricke, 19. 5r-Kaleb Roach, 20. 37-Bart Baker, 21. 81-Troy Bynum.

IMCA Stock Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 40-Les Mertens, 2. 3-Chris Oliver, 3. 33-Marlin Hogie, 4. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 5. 10-Dusty Witthuhn, 6. 101-Troy Smith.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 89-Greg Schell, 2. 2m-Angel Munoz, 3. 20-Tyler Walker, 4. 17m-Shannon Maughlin, 5. 122-Jeff Kaup, 6. 771-Steve Blunk.

“A” Main (15 Laps): 1. 2m-Angel Munoz, 2. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 3. 3-Chris Oliver, 4. 10-Dusty Witthuhn, 5. 89-Greg Schell, 6. 40-Les Mertens, 7. 17m-Shannon Maughlin, 8. 122-Jeff Kaup, 9. 771-Steve Blunk, 10. 20-Tyler Walker, 11. 101-Troy Smith, 12. 33-Marlin Hogie (DNS).

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 22r-Dan Rogers, 2. 19-Brett Copeland, 3. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 4. 55-Jake Huse, 5. 7-Tom Reed, 6. 24b-Sheri Berger, 7. 2m-Matt O’Hair.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 2s-Reagan Sellard, 2. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 3. 12r-Brooke Russell, 4. 57-Chad Kelley, 5. 45p-Ryan Penrod, 6. 3-Brian Thomas.

“A” Main (15 Laps): 1. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 2. 12r-Brooke Russell, 3. 2s-Reagan Sellard, 4. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 5. 19-Brett Copeland, 6. 2m-Matt O’Hair, 7. 55-Jake Huse, 8. 45p-Ryan Penrod, 9. 7-Tom Reed, 10. 57-Chad Kelley, 11. 24b-Sheri Berger, 12. 22r-Dan Rogers, 13. 3-Brian Thomas.