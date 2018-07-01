Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws at Knxoville Raceway Knoxville Raceway, World of Outlaws Missing man formation in honor of Jason Johnson on the parade lap. (Mark Funderburk photo) Terry McCarl (#24) and Austin McCarl (#2KS). (Mark Funderburk photo) Missing man formation in honor of Jason Johnson on the parade lap. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen (#2) and Daryn Pittman (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#5) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Grave (#5) and Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ian Madsen (#18), Shane Stewart (#2), Daryn Pittman (#9), and Jason Sides (#7s). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A), Ian Madsen (#18), and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brooke Tatnell (#55) and Jordyn Brazier (#21AU). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jordyn Brazier (#21AU) and Davey Heskin (#56). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ian Madsen (#18) and Shane Stewart (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Cory Eliason (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Davey Heskin (#56) and Shane Stewart (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#2) and Kerry Madsen (#2M). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Schatz Wins World of Outlaws Feature at River Cities Schatz Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Charlotte Sweet Tops Schatz for Salina Victory Schatz Wins Knoxville WoO Feature, Garner Takes 360 Main Schatz the point leader after the opening night of the Nationals Knoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws