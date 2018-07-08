Photo Gallery: POWRi WAR Series at Belle-Clair Speedway Media Gallery, Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc., Photo Gallery, POWRi WAR Wildcard Sprints Wyatt Burks, Ty Husley, and T.J. Artz three wide at Belle-Clair Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Anthony Hicolson and Logan Faucon. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Parkinson and Katlynn Leer. (Mark Funderburk photo) Craig Carroll and Wyatt Burks. (Mark Funderburk photo) Korey Weyant and Zach Daum. (Mark Funderburk photo) Quinton Benson and Riley Kreisel. (Mark Funderburk photo) Terry Babb and Luke Howard.. (Mark Funderburk photo) Terry Babb and Katlynn Leer. (Mark Fudnerburk photo) Wyatt Burks and J.D. Black. (Mark Funderburk photo) Wyatt Burks, Ty Husley, and T.J. Artz three wide at Belle-Clair Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum. (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum. (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum. (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Duam and Ty Husley. (Mark Funderburk photo) No related stories.